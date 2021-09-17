Ravens-Chiefs Gameday Information

Sep 17, 2021 at 04:47 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

For Immediate Release

RAVENS-CHIEFS GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Below is a list of information pertaining to Sunday night's Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs nationally-televised (NBC) game at M&T Bank Stadium (8:20 p.m. kickoff):

Player Introductions

Baltimore's offense will be introduced. Fans are encouraged to arrive at their seats early, as during introductions, the Ravens will incorporate their LED stadium lights system to create a unique sequence of lighting effects and a "blackout" moment. Fireworks will also be shot off from the stadium's upper bowl ring just before kickoff.

Gate Giveaway & Perch Party

All fans in attendance will receive a Ravens flag, presented by M&T Bank, upon arrival at the stadium. There will also be a pre-game "Perch Party," featuring DJ Kopec, in the Old Bay Flavor Zone near Section 533. The party starts when stadium gates open (6:20 p.m.) and runs until kickoff.

Ravens Pregame Live, Presented by Caesars Sportsbook

Hosts Torrey Smith – the former Raven and Super Bowl XLVII champion – Shelby Granath and Garrett Downing take viewers inside M&T Bank Stadium for a live hour-long pre-game show. The preview show, which is filmed near Section 519 of the stadium, will highlight key storylines and offer news, analysis and special guests. Fans can watch the show on the Ravens' official Facebook page and YouTube channel, BaltimoreRavens.com, the Ravens Mobile app and the Ravens TV app on Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku.

National Anthem

Tamara Jade, a Maryland native and former contestant on NBC's "The Voice," will sing the national anthem. 

Ravens Legend of the Game

A surprise Ravens Legend of the Game will be introduced on the field prior to kickoff, just after the coin toss has taken place.

Halftime Show

To help celebrate the return of fans, popular hip-hop artist Flo Rida will perform at halftime.

Special Recognitions

The Ravens will recognize two-time Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin during the third quarter. Also during the third quarter, former Raven and Chief Lionel Dalton, who recently received a new kidney after a much-publicized search following his diagnosis of end-stage kidney failure, will be recognized.

Enhanced Stadium Wi-Fi System

During the 2021 offseason, the Ravens more than doubled the Wi-Fi capacity at M&T Bank Stadium. Partnering with Extreme Networks, the Ravens increased the density of in-stadium wireless access points from 700 to more than 1,500 of the industry's most advanced standard of Wi-Fi technology, called Wi-Fi 6. This upgrade ensures that fans will have untethered use of their mobile devices, all while maintaining flexible stadium operations.

Digital Ticketing & Cashless Venue Reminders

All ticketing at M&T Bank Stadium is digital, and fans should utilize the Ravens Mobile app to access and display their tickets upon entering the venue. Here is tutorial video that further explains the Ravens' digital ticketing process: https://www.baltimoreravens.com/tickets/digital-tickets/

M&T Bank Stadium is also a cashless venue. Reverse ATMs are located at Sections 117, 146, 250, 502, and 529. There is a $20 cash minimum for a VISA pre-paid debit card. There is NO surcharge for the card. Cards cannot be reloaded, so please consider putting more on the card than less for the future. The card can be used anywhere VISA is accepted, and remaining funds may be used elsewhere if a balance remains.

Advertising