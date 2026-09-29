Ravens Won't Rest in Their Quest for Great Defense

The Ravens believe the answer to playing better defense starts with looking in the mirror.

It's not so much what opponents are doing to Baltimore. It's more about how the Ravens are hurting themselves.

"Defensively, we are chasing consistency," said Head Coach Jesse Minter, who is the team's defensive play caller. "We are chasing getting everybody onto the same page. That starts with me, I would say, and just the plan and our processes of how we get to everything, how we operate.

"We really need to have the mentality that we are playing against ourselves, and we are playing against the standards that we have for ourselves. If we can stay out of our own way, how good could we be, in really all three phases?"

That's the Ravens' mindset heading into their Week 4 home game against the Tennessee Titans (0-3), a team that is struggling offensively. Tennessee has scored just 37 points. Only the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots have scored fewer (both have 36).

However, what looks like a favorable matchup on paper could look very different at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday unless the Ravens raise their game on defense.

Statistically, the Ravens' defense is trending backward. They surrendered 251 total yards Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, 298 yards in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, and 415 yards against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

Against Dallas, Baltimore lost an 11-point lead for the second straight week and needed seven seconds of magic from Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, and Tyler Loop to win. That's part of why Kyle Hamilton called the Ravens’ recent defensive woes “unacceptable” despite their 34-31 victory over the Cowboys.