Six Options the Ravens Could Explore at Center

The Ravens' search for their center has been a long and arduous process.

They wanted to re-sign three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum, but the Las Vegas Raiders gave him a market-shattering contract.

The Ravens wanted to draft a plug-and-play replacement, but the two prospects they had penciled in were drafted earlier than they expected.

They signed two veteran backups, Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn, in March. They added another more experienced backup, Ethan Pocic, in July, and gave him time to get back up to speed following a torn Achilles in December.

Pinter was in line to become the starter before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in mid-August joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings. Gwyn took over as the Week 1 starter and played well through the first two games.

Then, he suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro. Pocic stepped in but after just 10 snaps, he went down with a knee injury. Both are "long-term type" of injuries, Head Coach Jesse Minter said Monday.

So where do the Ravens go from here?

After just taking some practice snaps for a couple weeks, rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane stepped into the role for the remainder of Sunday's victory. The Ravens scored a touchdown with him snapping to Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter, who also hit the 27-yard pass to Zay Flowers that set up Tyler Loop's game-winning 56-yard field goal.

Minter said Ioane "will prepare to potentially play that position" moving forward.

"We will figure out the best five guys to put out there for this particular week as we may add a piece or two, obviously, from losing a couple of guys," Minter said.