News & Notes: Ravens Lose Two Centers to Long-Term Injuries

The Ravens will apparently need Vega Ioane to continue playing center.

Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle) and Ethan Pocic (knee) were injured during Sunday's victory over the Dallas Cowboys, and Head Coach Jesse Minter does not expect either to make a speedy return to action.

"I don't have the full details, but they both look like they'll be a little bit long term," Minter said during his Monday press conference.

Ioane, the Ravens' first-round rookie who opened the season as the starting right guard, moved to center against Dallas in the fourth quarter after Gwyn and Pocic left the game.

The Ravens could add a center to the roster, but the immediate plan is for Ioane to continue at center as Baltimore prepares for its Week 4 home game against the Tennessee Titans. Andrew Vorhees finished the game at right guard after Ioane switched positions.

"As we sort through making our roster better over the next couple of days, he'll prepare to play that position," Minter said. "We'll figure out the best five guys to put out there for this particular week. We may add a piece or two from losing a couple of guys."

Minter praised Ioane for how smoothly he adjusted to changing positions mid-game.

"Major shout out to him," Minter said. "Credit to the O-line coaches for over the last few weeks for starting to work him there a little bit as an emergency situation.