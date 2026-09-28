News & Notes: Ravens Lose Two Centers to Long-Term Injuries

The Ravens will apparently need Vega Ioane to continue playing center.
Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle) and Ethan Pocic (knee) were injured during Sunday's victory over the Dallas Cowboys, and Head Coach Jesse Minter does not expect either to make a speedy return to action.
"I don't have the full details, but they both look like they'll be a little bit long term," Minter said during his Monday press conference.
Ioane, the Ravens' first-round rookie who opened the season as the starting right guard, moved to center against Dallas in the fourth quarter after Gwyn and Pocic left the game.
The Ravens could add a center to the roster, but the immediate plan is for Ioane to continue at center as Baltimore prepares for its Week 4 home game against the Tennessee Titans. Andrew Vorhees finished the game at right guard after Ioane switched positions.
"As we sort through making our roster better over the next couple of days, he'll prepare to play that position," Minter said. "We'll figure out the best five guys to put out there for this particular week. We may add a piece or two from losing a couple of guys."
Minter praised Ioane for how smoothly he adjusted to changing positions mid-game.
"Major shout out to him," Minter said. "Credit to the O-line coaches for over the last few weeks for starting to work him there a little bit as an emergency situation.
"He went in there at a couple of critical moments of the game - our offense scoring a go-ahead touchdown and then operating on the last drive. He handled himself really well."
Ronnie Stanley Could Return After Carson Vinson Shines in First Career Start
Minter said that left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) improved his chances to play Week 4 by sitting out against the Cowboys.
"I think it was a good opportunity to allow this to be something that he might not have to deal with over and over again," Minter said. "I think he'll be a lot closer this week."
Carson Vinson made his first career start in place of Stanley and had a solid outing. Vinson had 22 true pass blocking reps and gave up zero pressures, per Pro Football Focus. However, he was called for an illegal formation penalty that negated a 12-yard run by Lamar Jackson.
"To Carson's credit, I thought he played really well," Minter said. "They have some good edge rushers, and particularly in pass-pro I felt he held up really well. Major props to him."
Zay Flowers Trending Toward Full Workload in Week 4
Returning from a hamstring injury, Zay Flowers was on a snap count against the Cowboys with the Ravens targeting 20-25 snaps.
Flowers made the most of it. Playing just 21 snaps, including 18 on passing plays, Flowers led the Ravens with five catches for 84 yards, including his 27-yard grab to set up Tyler Loop's game-winning 56-yard field goal. Flowers also had a 20-yard run.
Having another week to mend, Minter expects Flowers to carry closer to a full load against the Titans.
"I really want to shout out [Head Certified Athletic Trainer] Adrian Dixon, as well, for just working through that and helping the process of him being ready to play," Minter said. "I think, now, he is coming out of this thing really ready to push to be back in there closer to full time."
Travis Jones Saved Ravens a Timeout on Dallas' Final Drive
Minter praised defensive tackle Travis Jones for his situational awareness on the Cowboys' final drive.
Jones was shaken up on a second-down play with under two minutes left in the game. But instead of staying on the ground to receive medical attention, which would have cost Baltimore a timeout, Jones gutted it out and made his way to the sideline.
That allowed Baltimore to call its final timeout on offense with one second to go. Loop followed by making his 56-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.
"Him being able to get up and get off the field, knowing that that is a thing, allowed us to save that last timeout, which we needed for the last play," Minter said. "All the little things that go into it matter."