Ravens rookie running back Adam Randall's debut will wait, as he's a healthy scratch vs. the Carolina Panthers in his first eligible game.

Randall was activated off injured reserve this week (he would have been placed on season-ending IR if he wasn't). But the Ravens still have three healthy running backs playing prominent roles.

Derrick Henry and Justice Hil are the leading duo on offense, and Rasheen Ali has played 58% of the team's special teams snaps.

The Ravens have three starting defenders who are inactive: defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring), safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Baltimore's other inactives are wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, guard Emery Jones Jr., and Kedon Slovis, who will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

With Madubuike out, Peebles will play for the first time since Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fellow defensive tackle David Olajiga, who was elevated from the practice squad, will make his NFL debut.

For the Panthers, tight ends Tommy Tremble (knee) and Darren Waller (knee) will both play after being questionable.