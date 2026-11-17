This season will continue to test the Ravens' fortitude.

With two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson (thumb) on injured reserve, more weight has fallen on the entire team to pick up the slack. The players and coaches have not made excuses and have worked overtime to prepare for this game. The trade for Brissett was a clear signal that the Ravens were committed to going as far as possible this season.

However, All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton spoke frankly in the locker room about where the Ravens stood after another defeat. Their 4-6 start is their worst record through 10 games since 2015, when they started 3-7 and finished 5-11.

"It's up to us leaders to kind of uphold the standard," Hamilton said after leading the team with 10 tackles. "The standard's been what it is around here since '96. Right now, we are disgracing the standard, as leaders, as players, as the team.

"Whatever flak we get is warranted. I honestly don't really care about it. I care about the locker room and what we need to do to win games."

The Chargers entered this game as the NFL's lowest scoring team, averaging 15.1 points, but scored 17 points in the first half. Especially frustrating to Minter was that they rushed for a season-high 160 yards.

The Ravens lost the battle at the line of scrimmage, as Chargers running back Omarion Hampton rushed for 105 yards and consistently found running lanes. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hurt the Ravens with 51 yards rushing, often scrambling away from Baltimore's pass rush when he appeared to be trapped. He scored their first touchdown untouched on a 22-yard run up the middle.

How the Ravens respond to adversity will be revealed, and how they perform will impact decisions moving forward.

"As a team, we've got to come together," Hamilton said. "But you got to look inside, look yourself in the mirror, and say, 'What do you want out of this?' Do you just want to get through the year and be a whatever team? That's fine but you shouldn't be here. Or do you want to grind it out?