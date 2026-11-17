Their losing streak is now five games, and the Ravens' latest defeat was particularly painful.
Baltimore fell behind early against the Los Angeles Chargers but kept fighting and almost found a way. However, a costly turnover late in the game virtually sealed Baltimore's fate.
With just more than two minutes left, Zay Flowers had the ball stripped after catching a pass from Jacoby Brissett, with the Ravens trailing by just three points and driving for a potential tying or go-ahead score.
Flowers' fumble, created by cornerback Tarheeb Still ripping the ball from his grasp, gave the previously winless Chargers (1-8) a victory at Baltimore's expense. The 23-20 loss dropped the Ravens to 4-6, and they have lost five straight games for the first time since 2021.
The Ravens' postseason hopes are tenuous and won't get better unless they start winning. The players and coaches don't need fancy watches to know they're running out of time.
"Honestly, we've got a two-game stretch before our bye to stay alive," Minter said. "That's really where it's at, from a numbers standpoint, from a postseason standpoint. Then also, you're evaluating everything. That's just the nature of this game. So that's where we're at."
Here are five thoughts after a loss that dropped Baltimore's home record to 1-4.
This season will continue to test the Ravens' fortitude.
With two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson (thumb) on injured reserve, more weight has fallen on the entire team to pick up the slack. The players and coaches have not made excuses and have worked overtime to prepare for this game. The trade for Brissett was a clear signal that the Ravens were committed to going as far as possible this season.
However, All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton spoke frankly in the locker room about where the Ravens stood after another defeat. Their 4-6 start is their worst record through 10 games since 2015, when they started 3-7 and finished 5-11.
"It's up to us leaders to kind of uphold the standard," Hamilton said after leading the team with 10 tackles. "The standard's been what it is around here since '96. Right now, we are disgracing the standard, as leaders, as players, as the team.
"Whatever flak we get is warranted. I honestly don't really care about it. I care about the locker room and what we need to do to win games."
The Chargers entered this game as the NFL's lowest scoring team, averaging 15.1 points, but scored 17 points in the first half. Especially frustrating to Minter was that they rushed for a season-high 160 yards.
The Ravens lost the battle at the line of scrimmage, as Chargers running back Omarion Hampton rushed for 105 yards and consistently found running lanes. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hurt the Ravens with 51 yards rushing, often scrambling away from Baltimore's pass rush when he appeared to be trapped. He scored their first touchdown untouched on a 22-yard run up the middle.
How the Ravens respond to adversity will be revealed, and how they perform will impact decisions moving forward.
"As a team, we've got to come together," Hamilton said. "But you got to look inside, look yourself in the mirror, and say, 'What do you want out of this?' Do you just want to get through the year and be a whatever team? That's fine but you shouldn't be here. Or do you want to grind it out?
"At some point, you've got to decide on your manhood and what you want out of your job. This is our job. We can all get fired."
Flowers must overcome another crucial fumble.
Flowers is a two-time Pro Bowl player and one of the NFL's top receivers. However, his three fumbles in the fourth quarter over the last two seasons are the most by any wide receiver over that span, according to ESPN Research.
Flowers' ability to pick up yards after the catch is part of what makes him special, but protecting the football, especially at the end of games, is of high importance. The Chargers forced a game-clinching turnover by attacking the football when Flowers was fighting to gain extra yards.
"Zay's a playmaker. He's been that way for us all year," Minter said. "He's made some huge plays. You want the ball in his hands. But you also want to understand the situation, understand what they're going to be trying to do."
Baltimore must figure out how to revive its rushing attack.
The Ravens were held to a season-low 16 yards rushing, almost matching the all-time franchise low for one game, which was 11 yards in 2016.
Even though he scored two rushing touchdowns, Derrick Henry was held to 10 yards on 10 carries, as the Chargers did what opponents have done to Baltimore lately. They crowded the line of scrimmage and dared Baltimore to beat them with its passing game.
Brissett threw 49 times, completing 33 passes for 340 yards. But the Ravens were one-dimensional again. For the first time since joining Baltimore in 2024, Henry has been held to fewer than 100 yards in five consecutive games.
"We weren't efficient enough to run the ball," Henry said. "It wasn't working. We have to be better."
Brissett's experience is an asset.
The Ravens struggled offensively early with three straight three-and-outs, but Brissett found his rhythm as the game progressed. Four Ravens had at least five catches – Mark Andrews, Flowers, Justice Hill and Henry. Ja'Kobi Lane also had three catches for 61 yards and paced the Ravens with 11 targets.
This was Brissett's debut for the Ravens, and he will continue to build chemistry with his teammates moving forward. He was disappointed with the loss, but he refused to be discouraged.
"[I'm] getting off the mat and going back to work," Brissett said.
Extra Points
- Andrews led the Ravens in catches and receiving yards with eight grabs for 82 yards. He caught every pass thrown his way. It was revealed that Andrews had been playing through a broken hand since Week 3. Now healthy, Andrews showed he can be somebody Brissett can rely on.
- Starting right guard Vega Ioane (shoulder) and defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring) left the game and did not return. Chuma Edoga replaced Ioane at right guard. Minter did not have an immediate update on the injuries after the game.
- The Chargers did not commit a turnover for the first time this season. The Ravens forced two fumbles but did not recover either.
- This was only Baltimore's second loss to a team that was 0-8 or worse in franchise history. They lost to an 0-13 Miami Dolphins team in 2007.
- New kicker Riley Patterson made both field goal attempts from 26 and 36 yards, respectively.
- The Ravens had zero rushing yards in the first half, their lowest first half total in franchise history.