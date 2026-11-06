The Breakdown: Short Week Ends With Long Night for Ravens

The Ravens' next change at quarterback is expected soon.

Baltimore is reportedly trading for veteran Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who would be slated to start for the Ravens against the Chargers.

Fagnano was in an extremely difficult spot, starting his first NFL game after just a few practices with the first team and while dealing with a heavily-wrapped injured ankle.

Instead of asking Fagnano to throw much downfield, the Ravens featured Derrick Henry in the Wildcat formation 10 times throughout the game and tried to take pressure off Fagnano.

Brissett is an 11-year veteran whose experience would help open up the playbook. While not speaking about the reported trade specifically, Minter said the Ravens had not abandoned their hopes for making the postseason.

"I know that our front office and ownership are going to do what's necessary to give us a chance," Minter said. "Anybody that comes in, we'll see how it goes, we'll see where it takes us. You appreciate the organization for trying to put us in a position."

Still, the Ravens can't expect Brissett to be a cure all.