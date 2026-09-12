50 Words or Less: The Ravens Don't Want Jesse Minter to Wait for a 'W'

Sunday can't come soon enough for Ravens fans.

The Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts is a moment we've been waiting for. After plenty of anticipation about the Ravens, we'll get some answers.

Will Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle come out cooking as a first-time play caller? Will the defense that dominated during the preseason under Head Coach Jesse Minter look the same, better, or not as good once the starters take the field?

Week 1 is always a guessing game, because there are many things the preseason doesn't tell us. With a new coaching staff and important new players such as Trey Hendrickson, Vega Ioane, and Jaylinn Hawkins, the Ravens are truly a different team entering 2026.