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50 Words or Less: The Ravens Don't Want Jesse Minter to Wait for a 'W'

Sep 12, 2026 at 08:51 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

OLB Trey Hendrickson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Trey Hendrickson

Sunday can't come soon enough for Ravens fans.

The Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts is a moment we've been waiting for. After plenty of anticipation about the Ravens, we'll get some answers.

Will Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle come out cooking as a first-time play caller? Will the defense that dominated during the preseason under Head Coach Jesse Minter look the same, better, or not as good once the starters take the field?

Week 1 is always a guessing game, because there are many things the preseason doesn't tell us. With a new coaching staff and important new players such as Trey Hendrickson, Vega Ioane, and Jaylinn Hawkins, the Ravens are truly a different team entering 2026.

Here are 10 thoughts as the regular season finally gets rolling, all in 50 words or less:

  • Hendrickson was one of the best players on the field during the Ravens' joint practices. I'm expecting that to continue against the Colts. He's ready and rested, and I think he starts the season fast, which is good for the Ravens and bad for Colts quarterback Daniel Jones.
  • Minter remembers last season when Indianapolis put up 38 points against his defense while he was the Chargers' coordinator. Minter's a competitor, and one of the NFL's brightest defensive minds. I don't see the Colts getting the best of Minter's defense again.
  • Calais Campbell played 46% of the defensive snaps in Arizona last season, didn't miss a game, and recorded 6.5 sacks. Campbell had a rest day Friday and will be ready for Sunday. The 40-year-old is a master at playing effectively while managing his snap count.
  • Colts tight end Tyler Warren led all rookies with 76 receptions in 2025. But during the Colts' seven-game losing streak to end last season, Warren never topped 45 yards receiving. The Ravens may use Kyle Hamilton as Warren's primary defender.
  • Hearing Nnamdi Madubuike talk about being close to playing was great. He won't return Week 1, but it sounds like Madubuike will be back soon. A defensive line that includes Campbell, Madubuike, and Travis Jones will be one of the league's most physically imposing.
  • When Doyle was with the Chicago Bears last season, they had the second-most plays that gained 20 yards or more, topped only by the Dallas Cowboys. Now Doyle will call plays, and he's a big-play hunter. In 2026, the Ravens would rather be explosive than methodical.
  • All the splash plays don't have to come from the passing game. Not when you have Derrick Henry. He's fresh – hasn't been tackled in a game since last season. Give Henry 20 carries or more on Sunday, and there's a good chance he'll break a long one.
  • Big plays are great, but the Ravens also want efficiency in the red zone. In 2025, the Ravens ranked 27th in red zone offense. A team with Jackson and Henry expects to be better at finishing drives. Red zone improvement is something Doyle wants to begin in Week 1.
  • Zay Flowers (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice, and he'll be a problem for the Colts' defense. His receiving yards have increased from 858, to 1,059, to 1,211 in his three seasons. A 1,400-yard season for Flowers in Doyle's offense is a possibility.

Matchups to Watch in Ravens vs. Colts

Intriguing one-on-one matchups lie on both sides of the ball in Ravens-Colts.

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Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

WR Zay Flowers vs. CB Sauce Gardner: One of the league's ascending wideouts faces one of the league's top outside cornerbacks. Flowers is looking to make his third straight Pro Bowl, while Gardner is hoping to stay on the field after being limited by a calf injury late last season.
1 / 5

WR Zay Flowers vs. CB Sauce Gardner: One of the league's ascending wideouts faces one of the league's top outside cornerbacks. Flowers is looking to make his third straight Pro Bowl, while Gardner is hoping to stay on the field after being limited by a calf injury late last season.

Shawn Hubbard (left), Jeff Roberson (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left), AP Photo (right)
Ravens Interior Offensive Line vs. Colts Interior Defensive Line: The Colts have one of the NFL's best interior defensive line duos in DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. Center Jovaughn Gwyn and guard Vega Ioane, both of whom are slated for their first NFL starts on Sunday, will have a difficult opening matchup.
2 / 5

Ravens Interior Offensive Line vs. Colts Interior Defensive Line: The Colts have one of the NFL's best interior defensive line duos in DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. Center Jovaughn Gwyn and guard Vega Ioane, both of whom are slated for their first NFL starts on Sunday, will have a difficult opening matchup.

Shawn Hubbard (left), Seth Wenig (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left), AP Photo (right)
S Kyle Hamilton vs. TE Tyler Warren: Just like he did at Penn State, Warren lined up all over the Colts' formation in his rookie season. Hamilton, meanwhile, is one of the league's best do-it-all defensive backs who, like Warren, wears many different hats for his unit. Expect both players to move around often.
3 / 5

S Kyle Hamilton vs. TE Tyler Warren: Just like he did at Penn State, Warren lined up all over the Colts' formation in his rookie season. Hamilton, meanwhile, is one of the league's best do-it-all defensive backs who, like Warren, wears many different hats for his unit. Expect both players to move around often.

Shawn Hubbard (left), Zach Bolinger (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left), AP Photo (right)
OLB Trey Hendrickson vs. T Bernhard Raimann: The Ravens will hope that Hendrickson can translate his dominant offseason into regular-season games. His first test as a Raven will come against Raimann, who's started almost every game for the Colts at left tackle over the past three seasons.
4 / 5

OLB Trey Hendrickson vs. T Bernhard Raimann: The Ravens will hope that Hendrickson can translate his dominant offseason into regular-season games. His first test as a Raven will come against Raimann, who's started almost every game for the Colts at left tackle over the past three seasons.

Shawn Hubbard (left), Reed Hoffmann (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left), AP Photo (right)
Head Coach Jesse Minter vs. Head Coach Shane Steichen: Steichen has been the Colts' offensive play caller and head coach since 2023. Minter, meanwhile, has only combined head coaching and defensive play calling duties for three preseason games. The latter will look for a get-back in his head coaching debut after the Colts hung 38 points on a Minter-led Chargers defense last season.
5 / 5

Head Coach Jesse Minter vs. Head Coach Shane Steichen: Steichen has been the Colts' offensive play caller and head coach since 2023. Minter, meanwhile, has only combined head coaching and defensive play calling duties for three preseason games. The latter will look for a get-back in his head coaching debut after the Colts hung 38 points on a Minter-led Chargers defense last season.

, Zach Bolinger (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left), AP Photo (right)
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  • Baltimore started 1-5 in 2025, which proved very costly. Players who were on last year's team haven't forgotten. With a new staff and a clean slate, the Ravens don't want Minter to wait for win No. 1. I think the Ravens get a "W" on Sunday, 24-13.

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