50 Words or Less: The Ravens Don't Want Jesse Minter to Wait for a 'W'

Sunday can't come soon enough for Ravens fans.
The Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts is a moment we've been waiting for. After plenty of anticipation about the Ravens, we'll get some answers.
Will Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle come out cooking as a first-time play caller? Will the defense that dominated during the preseason under Head Coach Jesse Minter look the same, better, or not as good once the starters take the field?
Week 1 is always a guessing game, because there are many things the preseason doesn't tell us. With a new coaching staff and important new players such as Trey Hendrickson, Vega Ioane, and Jaylinn Hawkins, the Ravens are truly a different team entering 2026.
Here are 10 thoughts as the regular season finally gets rolling, all in 50 words or less:
- Hendrickson was one of the best players on the field during the Ravens' joint practices. I'm expecting that to continue against the Colts. He's ready and rested, and I think he starts the season fast, which is good for the Ravens and bad for Colts quarterback Daniel Jones.
- Minter remembers last season when Indianapolis put up 38 points against his defense while he was the Chargers' coordinator. Minter's a competitor, and one of the NFL's brightest defensive minds. I don't see the Colts getting the best of Minter's defense again.
- Calais Campbell played 46% of the defensive snaps in Arizona last season, didn't miss a game, and recorded 6.5 sacks. Campbell had a rest day Friday and will be ready for Sunday. The 40-year-old is a master at playing effectively while managing his snap count.
- Colts tight end Tyler Warren led all rookies with 76 receptions in 2025. But during the Colts' seven-game losing streak to end last season, Warren never topped 45 yards receiving. The Ravens may use Kyle Hamilton as Warren's primary defender.
- Hearing Nnamdi Madubuike talk about being close to playing was great. He won't return Week 1, but it sounds like Madubuike will be back soon. A defensive line that includes Campbell, Madubuike, and Travis Jones will be one of the league's most physically imposing.
- When Doyle was with the Chicago Bears last season, they had the second-most plays that gained 20 yards or more, topped only by the Dallas Cowboys. Now Doyle will call plays, and he's a big-play hunter. In 2026, the Ravens would rather be explosive than methodical.
- All the splash plays don't have to come from the passing game. Not when you have Derrick Henry. He's fresh – hasn't been tackled in a game since last season. Give Henry 20 carries or more on Sunday, and there's a good chance he'll break a long one.
- Big plays are great, but the Ravens also want efficiency in the red zone. In 2025, the Ravens ranked 27th in red zone offense. A team with Jackson and Henry expects to be better at finishing drives. Red zone improvement is something Doyle wants to begin in Week 1.
- Zay Flowers (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice, and he'll be a problem for the Colts' defense. His receiving yards have increased from 858, to 1,059, to 1,211 in his three seasons. A 1,400-yard season for Flowers in Doyle's offense is a possibility.
Intriguing one-on-one matchups lie on both sides of the ball in Ravens-Colts.
- Baltimore started 1-5 in 2025, which proved very costly. Players who were on last year's team haven't forgotten. With a new staff and a clean slate, the Ravens don't want Minter to wait for win No. 1. I think the Ravens get a "W" on Sunday, 24-13.