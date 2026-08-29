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50 Words or Less: Thoughts on How Ravens' 53-Man Roster Will Shake Out

Aug 29, 2026 at 01:52 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

RB Adam Randall (left) and RB Rasheen Ali (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Adam Randall (left) and RB Rasheen Ali (right)

We'll know which players made the Ravens' 53-man roster after Sunday's 6 p.m. deadline, which means there's a little more time to speculate.

Here's my prediction for Baltimore's initial 53-man roster. After listing the names, my thoughts on each position group will follow, all in 50 words or less:

Quarterback (2)

Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Outlook: I was very tempted to put undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano on the 53. He could have a bright NFL future. However, Huntley is a proven backup, and carrying three quarterbacks is a luxury. I think the Ravens will hope Fagnano will clear waivers and quickly sign him to their practice squad.

Running back (4)

Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Rasheen Ali, Adam Randall

Outlook: An interesting question is whether Ali or Randall will earn more reps during games as the No. 3 running back. Ali contributes on special teams and is running more decisively than last season. Randall has speed and power as he showed with an impressive stiff arm Friday night.

Wide receiver (6)

Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Ja'Kobi Lane, Devontez Walker, Elijah Sarratt, LaJohntay Wester

Outlook: Plenty of receivers played well this summer, with Lane being the standout. He figures to have a consistent role in the offense, but Walker. Sarratt, and Wester all made plays. It will be interesting to see how targets are divided behind Flowers.

Tight end (4)

Mark Andrews, Durham Smythe, Matt Hibner, Josh Cuevas

Outlook: For seven straight seasons, Andrews has produced at least five touchdown catches. He still leads the group, but rookies Hibner and Cuevas will be counted on to make plays. Smythe will be the primary move blocker in Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme with no fullback on the roster.

Offensive line (9)

Ronnie Stanley, John Simpson, Jovaughn Gwyn, Ethan Pocic, Vega Ioane, Roger Rosengarten, Emery Jones Jr., Andrew Vorhees, Carson Vinson

Outlook: Either Gwyn or Pocic will be the new starting center, while first-round pick Ioane takes over at right guard as a rookie. The Ravens need their starting five to be more consistent than last year to maximize the abilities of their talented offensive playmakers.

Defensive line (6)

Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, Calais Campbell, Broderick Washington Jr., John Jenkins, Aeneas Peebles

Outlook: A healthy season from Madubuike would be a huge lift, but when he will join the action remains to be seen. This group, which is versatile and deep, has the potential to set a physical tone every week when at full strength.

Outside linebacker (5)

Trey Hendrickson, Mike Green, Tavius Robinson, Zion Young, Adisa Isaac

Outlook: I wouldn't be surprised if either undrafted rookie Ethan Burke or second-year player Kaimon Rucker made the roster. But Isaac helped his case with six tackles and a sack in the preseason finale. Led by Hendrickson, Baltimore's pass rush should be stronger.

Inside linebacker (4)

Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Teddye Buchanan, Jay Higgins IV

Outlook: Smith is motivated to prove he remains one of the NFL's best, while Simpson had a superb summer. They will lead this group as Buchanan works his way back from last year's season-ending knee injury. Higgins has also improved while contributing on special teams.

Cornerback (6)

Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey, Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa, Keyon Martin, Chandler Rivers

Outlook: Both Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam played well this summer and may have convinced the Ravens to keep seven corners. Martin and Rivers are young playmakers who could earn reps in the rotation. Depth at this position is critical, and Baltimore has it.

Safety (4)

Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Jaylinn Hawkins, Keondre Jackson

Outlook: Head Coach Jesse Minter's base defense features three safeties. Hamilton, Starks and Hawkins are a talented and versatile trio. Jackson is a player on the rise who provides depth, while K'Von Wallace is a reliable veteran who pushed for a roster spot as well.

Specialists (3)

Tyler Loop (kicker), Ryan Eckley (punter), Nick Moore (long snapper)

Outlook: Loop making five of eight field goal attempts during the preseason was not as consistent as the Ravens wanted to see. The kicking situation bears watching with the regular season looming. Eckley had a strong summer and looks ready as a rookie.

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