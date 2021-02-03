Ravens Mailbag: What's the Biggest Offseason Need?

Downing: I really liked the addition of Bryant last year and thought his return to football was one of the feel-good stories of the season. He worked his way up from the practice squad to the active roster and finished the season with six catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns. He didn't make the huge impact that some Ravens fans envisioned with his signing, but he proved he could still play in the NFL. I wouldn't rule out bringing him back – especially if the Ravens were to lose veteran Willie Snead IV in free agency – but I don't see his return as a huge priority either. I expect the Ravens to look for ways to address the receiver position through free agency, the draft or a trade, and if they are able to do that, then they may pass on re-signing Bryant. He's probably a No. 3 receiver at this point of his career, and the decision to bring him back will likely depend on the overall depth of the receiving corps.