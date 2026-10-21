Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Grades Ravens' Position Groups Through First Third of the Season

Why Ravens Offense Could Thrive Against Bengals Defense

The Ravens were held scoreless after putting up 10 points in the first quarter in Sunday's loss to the Browns, the second time in three games they were shut out in the second half.

Obviously, getting Jackson back for this Sunday's home game against the Bengals would be a boon for the offense, but even if backup quarterback Tyler Huntley makes his third consecutive start, the matchup against the Cincinnati defense might favor the Ravens.

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. said the Bengals' biggest weakness on defense plays to the strength of the Ravens' offense.

"The Bengals' defense ranks in the middle of the pack in nearly every defensive metric through six weeks, but sits 30th in yards allowed per carry (5.0) and 31st in explosive plays allowed," Dehner wrote. "Specifically, most of those plays have come from missed tackles and open lanes on the edges. Eleven of the 16 explosive runs (12-plus yards) have come on outside runs or quarterback scrambles. Those could be worse if not for multiple long runs being called back by 50-50 holding calls.

"Running the perimeter pitch to Derrick Henry, barreling downhill off the edge is as much a staple of his career as stiff-arming helpless defensive backs into the turf. He's carried 46 times for 201 yards with seven missed tackles forced while producing five 10-plus-yard runs. The numbers add up and they will be barreling directly toward the Bengals' biggest weakness this season."

Dehner added that Cincinnati ranks last in the NFL in yards per rush by quarterbacks and receivers at nine (23 carries for 207 yards).