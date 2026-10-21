Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Grades Ravens' Position Groups Through First Third of the Season

The first six weeks of the season under first-year head coach Jesse Minter have been a roller coaster for the Ravens. There were thrilling victories over the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons and agonizing defeats to the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns.
Baltimore has had to deal with injuries, most notably to Lamar Jackson (ankle), who has missed the past two games, on the offensive line, and to their top pass rusher, Trey Hendrickson (hand).
Entering a daunting three-week stretch of games versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, and Jacksonville Jaguars, the Ravens are 4-2, but could easily be 6-0 or 2-4.
With the season one-third of the way over, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec graded each of the Ravens' position groups. Here's a look at four:
Wide receiver: B-
"There has been far more good than bad. Zay Flowers ranks tied for ninth in the league with 471 receiving yards, and there's no telling what his numbers would be if he and Jackson spent more time on the field together. Rashod Bateman and Devontez Walker have had their moments, and Ja'Kobi Lane has looked the part of an impact rookie. Grading on a curve feels necessary given Jackson's absence and uneven pass protection. More consistency, specifically from Bateman, is overdue, yet the wide receivers have delivered when called upon."
Offensive line: C-
"The Ravens have used a league-high 16 offensive line combinations, so let's give them some grace. When you're on your fourth center and third right guard, a dip in production is expected. Still, far too often, the line as a whole hasn't been good enough. Penalties have been an issue, as has generating a push in short-yardage situations. Pass protection has been spotty."
Outside linebacker: C+
"It's been a mixed bag. Trey Hendrickson has been disruptive when healthy, and his pass-rush metrics back that up. Tavius Robinson leads the team with 3 ½ sacks despite not winning regularly in pass-rush situations. Mike Green was terrific when Hendrickson was out, but consistent playing time and production have been elusive. Second-round rookie Zion Young looks limited as a pass rusher, yet he's done other things well. The Ravens need more game-changing plays, particularly in critical moments, from their edge guys."
Special teams: C
"The performance here has been a microcosm of the rest of the team: solid at times and shaky at others. Second-year kicker Tyler Loop has made key kicks in three of the Ravens' four wins. He's also missed in both of their losses, and Minter essentially put him on notice during his news conference Monday. On Tuesday, the Ravens re-signed kicker Jake Moody to the practice squad. Today's kickers need to be close to automatic inside 50 yards, and Loop has been anything but. Returner LaJohntay Wester hasn't muffed any punts but hasn't made any game-changing plays, either. Punter Ryan Eckley and the coverage teams have been up and down."
Why Ravens Offense Could Thrive Against Bengals Defense
The Ravens were held scoreless after putting up 10 points in the first quarter in Sunday's loss to the Browns, the second time in three games they were shut out in the second half.
Obviously, getting Jackson back for this Sunday's home game against the Bengals would be a boon for the offense, but even if backup quarterback Tyler Huntley makes his third consecutive start, the matchup against the Cincinnati defense might favor the Ravens.
The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. said the Bengals' biggest weakness on defense plays to the strength of the Ravens' offense.
"The Bengals' defense ranks in the middle of the pack in nearly every defensive metric through six weeks, but sits 30th in yards allowed per carry (5.0) and 31st in explosive plays allowed," Dehner wrote. "Specifically, most of those plays have come from missed tackles and open lanes on the edges. Eleven of the 16 explosive runs (12-plus yards) have come on outside runs or quarterback scrambles. Those could be worse if not for multiple long runs being called back by 50-50 holding calls.
"Running the perimeter pitch to Derrick Henry, barreling downhill off the edge is as much a staple of his career as stiff-arming helpless defensive backs into the turf. He's carried 46 times for 201 yards with seven missed tackles forced while producing five 10-plus-yard runs. The numbers add up and they will be barreling directly toward the Bengals' biggest weakness this season."
Dehner added that Cincinnati ranks last in the NFL in yards per rush by quarterbacks and receivers at nine (23 carries for 207 yards).
"Enter Lamar Jackson, maybe," Dehner wrote. "Baltimore coach Jesse Minter continued to play close to the vest on Jackson's possible return on Sunday, still dubbing him 'day to day' after missing the last two weeks, but even if Tyler Huntley remains at quarterback, the other weakness in the Bengals defense lately could be exposed. Also, Zay Flowers ranks fifth among all wide receivers for most rushing yards since 2023, carrying 30 times at 6.9 per rush."
Pundit Thinks Ravens Should Sign Veteran Ex-Giants Wide Receiver
Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay thinks the Ravens should make a veteran addition to the wide receiver corps and identified former New York Giant Darius Slayton as a player to target.
"The passing attack that has become one-dimensional and overly reliant on star wideout Zay Flowers," Kay wrote. "Bringing in a reliable pass-catcher like Darius Slayton would bolster the receiving corps and give Jackson another option when the team needs a big play."
The Ravens haven't been fully healthy at wide receiver yet this season. Flowers (hamstring, foot, toe) missed one game and was limited in others. Lane (wrist) returned last week against the Browns after spending four weeks on injured reserve, but Bateman exited the game with a shoulder injury. However, Minter said he's optimistic about Bateman's availability moving forward.
Slayton, 29, was consistently productive in his seven seasons with the Giants (2019-25), averaging 42 catches, 634 yards, and three touchdowns per season.
Slayton was released by the Giants prior to the start of this season and subsequently signed to the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad. The Colts released him last week.
"The Ravens should capitalize on this surprise availability, adding a grizzled veteran who could play an immediate role for their short-handed offense," Kay wrote.