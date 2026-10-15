Late for Work: How Jesse Minter 'Flipped the Script on Overtime'

Head Coach Jesse Minter opting to take the ball first in overtime in Sunday night's victory over the Atlanta Falcons raised eyebrows because it defied conventional wisdom.

Under the current overtime format in which each team gets a possession, it makes sense for the team that wins the coin toss to take the ball second.

Minter's calculated decision worked to perfection.

Leaning on running back Derrick Henry, the Ravens orchestrated a 14-play, 68-yard touchdown drive that ate up seven minutes and three seconds of the 10-minute period. It forced the Falcons to use both of their timeouts to prevent the Ravens from taking even more time off the clock.

SB Nation’s James Dator said Minter "flipped the script on overtime."

"The goal was to always choke the clock, because that would make the Atlanta offense one-dimensional," Dator wrote. "If the Ravens could force the Falcons to have to pass in order to win, then it took away their most consistent offensive weapon in Bijan Robinson. This was compounded by the fact that [quarterback] Michael Penix Jr. was banged up on a big sack, meaning either he would need to play hurt — or Tua Tagovailoa would need to try and throw to keep Atlanta in the game. It ended up being Tua's number, and he forced a pass on Atlanta's second play, which was intercepted by Kyle Hamilton and sealed the game.

"All of this was possible because the Ravens had the stones to defy all logic about overtime and believe in their ability to grind out the win. It's going to be fascinating to see if more teams study this game and try to follow suit."

Baltimore Beatdown’s Nikhil Mehta believes other teams will indeed try to replicate what the Ravens did, but they may not have as much success.

"Not every team is as capable of executing a clock-killing drive as one with Henry in the backfield," Mehta wrote. "It would be interesting to see Lamar Jackson under center in these scenarios; it's almost hard for him (and Zay Flowers) to not generate explosive plays."

On Monday, Minter explained the thought process that went into taking the ball first in overtime, saying it's done in collaboration with Game Management Coordinator/Defensive Assistant Charlie Gelman before the game kicks off and then factors in game circumstances.