Ravens Promote TE Phillip Supernaw To 53-Man Roster





The Ravens have promoted tight end Phillip Supernaw to the 53-man roster, providing additional support in case they need him this Sunday in Miami.

Supernaw takes the roster spot vacated by suspended defensive tackle Haloti Ngata.

Supernaw has bounced back and forth between the Ravens' practice squad and active roster. He spent the past three weeks in Kansas City after the Chiefs signed him to their active roster. But Supernaw was released this week and re-signed to Baltimore's practice squad on Wednesday.

Now he may be called into duty with No. 2 rookie tight end Crockett Gillmore dealing with a back injury. Gillmore was limited in practice Wednesday, but did not participate at all Thursday.

If Gillmore can't suit up against the Dolphins, the Ravens will have starter Owen Daniels and Supernaw.

"We're excited to have the opportunity to bring [Supernaw] back," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. "We're a little thin at tight end with just the two tight ends on the active roster, so that really helps us to have him back."

Supernaw has played in five games this season and made two catches for 1 yard. He caught one of those passes for -2 yards while playing with the Ravens in Pittsburgh.