5 Things to Know About Ryan Eckley

He's a do-it-all punter.

Eckley has a rare combination of power and placement.

He was the Big Ten Punter of the Year and a third-team All-American. He was the top punter in the draft, per The Athletic's Dane Brugler, and the first punter drafted in the 2026 class.

The Ravens selected Stout in the fourth round in 2022, making him the earliest punter drafted since Bryan Anger in 2012. Now, Baltimore invested again in Eckley, who is a do-it-all punter.

Eckley led the FBS with 48.5 yards per punt in 2025. He finished his career with a punting average of 47.6 yards, ranking No. 1 in Big Ten history.

He has a big leg. Last season, Eckley led the Big Ten in punts of 50+ yards during the regular season with 23. He had a long of 60 yards.

Along with the power, Eckley punts with good touch and buried many opponents deep in their own territory last season. Eckley had 20 punts downed inside the 20-yard line and 10 inside the 10, including four at the 1-yard line.