Ravens' Projected Depth Chart After the Draft

With 11 draft picks over the weekend, General Manager Eric DeCosta and the Ravens filled some immediate needs and built depth.
Here's how the roster currently stacks up. This is not an official depth chart, but rather a projection at this point in the offseason.
*Rookie draft picks in italics
Quarterback
- Starter: Lamar Jackson
- Backup: Tyler Huntley
The Ravens didn't draft a quarterback after inking Huntley to a two-year deal this offseason. Baltimore has its superstar in Jackson and a trustworthy winner backing him up. After going undrafted, Heisman Trophy finalist Diego Pavia reportedly accepted an invitation to Ravens rookie minicamp and has a chance to stick as a No. 3 quarterback.
Running Back
- Starter: Derrick Henry
- Backup: Justice Hill
- Competing: Rasheen Ali, Adam Randall
The Ravens drafted Randall with their final pick in the fifth round, and he brings an intriguing skillset. A converted wide receiver, the 6-foot-3, 231-pound running back is a skilled pass catcher and big downhill runner with 4.5 speed. While Henry and Hill will handle the majority of the offensive duties, Randall was also a good kickoff returner at Clemson and could fulfill other special teams roles. He'll compete with Ali for the No. 3 running back spot.
Tight End
- Starter: Mark Andrews
- Backups: Durham Smythe, Matt Hibner, Josh Cuevas
As expected, Baltimore double-dipped at tight end in the draft and added a pair of versatile players on Day 3. Being a veteran with experience in Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme, Smythe projects to still have a significant role, mostly as a blocker. With his athleticism, Hibner could be a secondary pass-catcher in a versatile Isaiah Likely role, while Cuevas is another do-it-all tight end who, like Smythe, could play some H-back. With Patrick Ricard now in New York, the Ravens could keep all four tight ends on the 53-man roster.
Wide Receiver
- Starters: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman
- Backups: Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester, Ja'Kobi Lane, Elijah Sarratt
- Competing: Cornelius Johnson, Dayton Wade, Xavier Guillory
The Ravens doubled up at receiver in the third and fourth rounds with Lane and Surratt, adding two big-bodied players who excel at making contested catches. They were touchdown monsters in college, and both could have red-zone roles while finding ways to help on special teams. Baltimore added more variation and competition for snaps to its receiving corps.
Offensive Line
- Starters: OT Ronnie Stanley, OT Roger Rosengarten, G John Simpson, G Vega Ioane
- Backups: G Andrew Vorhees, G Emery Jones Jr., OT Carson Vinson
- Competing: C Danny Pinter, C Jovaughn Gwyn, C Corey Bullock, OT Jared Penning, OT Gerad Lichtenhan, G Evan Beerntsen
Baltimore will plug first-round pick Ioane into the starting lineup. The only question is at which guard spot – left or right. Ioane played primarily on the left side in college, but that's also where Simpson has lined up the vast majority of his NFL career. The Ravens will figure that out over the course of the summer.
Center is the question mark after the Ravens didn't draft one. As it stands now, Pinter, Gwyn, and Bullock are competing to fill the void left by Tyler Linderbaum. Pinter has played in 77 games and started 10. Gwyn has the advantage of coming from Atlanta, where he played under new Ravens Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford. The Ravens could still look to add more competition or a veteran starter.
General Manager Eric DeCosta is still very high on Jones, who he said will still compete for a starting job in Year 2. He has a tough path to win a starting job, but with his tackle/guard flexibility, Jones can be a high-level backup or possible sixth man. Vorhees is also a valuable player with two years of starting experience under his belt. The Ravens didn't draft an offensive tackle, which leaves Vinson in good position for a backup role. The Ravens' final pick in the seventh round, Beerntsen could get a look at center, but he's a big, physical guard who has a lot of college experience (will turn 26 years old in September), including in the Big Ten at Northwestern.
Defensive Line
- Starters: Travis Jones, Nnamdi Madubuike*
- Backups: John Jenkins, Broderick Washington Jr.
- Competing: C.J. Okoye, Aeneas Peebles, Rayshaun Benny
The Ravens didn't draft a defensive lineman until the seventh round with Benny. Still, DeCosta called Benny a "plug-and-play guy coming in right out of the gates," given his talent, experience, and familiarity with Head Coach Jesse Minter and Defensive Line Coach Lou Esposito from Michigan. The Ravens said Madubuike's health situation wouldn't have a large bearing on their draft strategy, but it could be a good sign that they didn't take one early.
Inside Linebacker
- Starters: Roquan Smith, Teddye Buchanan*
- Backups: Trenton Simpson
- Competing: Jay Higgins IV, Carl Jones
Nothing changed here in the draft, as the Ravens did not select an inside linebacker. Buchanan suffered a late-season knee injury that he's trying to bounce back in time from to be ready at or near the start of his second season. It will be interesting to see how Minter deploys Simpson, who is coming off his best season yet.
Outside Linebacker
- Starters: Trey Hendrickson, Tavius Robinson, Mike Green
- Backups: Zion Young
- Competing: Adisa Isaac, Kaimon Rucker
Young will likely have a significant role as a rookie second-round pick. He's a big, physical player who is a strong run stopper and relentless rusher. Young could be a good complement to Green on the left side of the Ravens' defensive front. Hendrickson and Robinson may split pass and run defense snaps, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Green and Young grow into a similar rotation.
Cornerback
- Starters: Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey, Chidobe Awuzie
- Backup: T.J. Tampa
- Competing: Keyon Martin, Bilhal Kone, Robert Longerbeam, Chandler Rivers, Amani Oruwariye, Marquise Robinson
A fifth-round pick, Rivers is a feisty playmaking cornerback who projects inside at nickel, where he will compete with Martin to get on the field. The Ravens have other slot options, including Humphrey and safety Kyle Hamilton, but Martin still played 16% of the Ravens' defensive snaps last year. The true nickel competition will be one to watch.
Safety
- Starters: Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Jaylinn Hawkins
- Backups: Keondre Jackson
After signing Hawkins to a two-year contract in free agency, safety was low on the list of Ravens needs. They didn't draft one, which is good news for Jackson, who also projects to be one of the Ravens' special teams leaders. Baltimore has reportedly agreed to bring in Lardarius Webb Jr., son of the Ravens legend by the same name, and Jahquez Robinson as undrafted free agents.