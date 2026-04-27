Ravens' Projected Depth Chart After the Draft

Offensive Line

Starters: OT Ronnie Stanley, OT Roger Rosengarten, G John Simpson, G Vega Ioane

OT Ronnie Stanley, OT Roger Rosengarten, G John Simpson, G Vega Ioane Backups: G Andrew Vorhees, G Emery Jones Jr., OT Carson Vinson

G Andrew Vorhees, G Emery Jones Jr., OT Carson Vinson Competing: C Danny Pinter, C Jovaughn Gwyn, C Corey Bullock, OT Jared Penning, OT Gerad Lichtenhan, G Evan Beerntsen

Baltimore will plug first-round pick Ioane into the starting lineup. The only question is at which guard spot – left or right. Ioane played primarily on the left side in college, but that's also where Simpson has lined up the vast majority of his NFL career. The Ravens will figure that out over the course of the summer.

Center is the question mark after the Ravens didn't draft one. As it stands now, Pinter, Gwyn, and Bullock are competing to fill the void left by Tyler Linderbaum. Pinter has played in 77 games and started 10. Gwyn has the advantage of coming from Atlanta, where he played under new Ravens Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford. The Ravens could still look to add more competition or a veteran starter.