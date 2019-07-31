Ravens Sign Veteran Linebacker to Fill Open Roster Spot

The Ravens used an open roster spot to sign a veteran linebacker with special teams experience.

Nicholas Grigsby, who was on the Ravens' practice squad in 2017, was signed Wednesday to fill the 90-man roster spot vacated when wide receiver Jordan Lasley was waived earlier in the day.

An undrafted free agent from Pittsburgh in 2016, Grigsby was originally signed by the Los Angeles Rams, where he spent his rookie season.

In September of 2017, the Ravens signed Grigsby to the practice squad before the New England Patriots signed him to their 53-man roster two months later. Grigsby appeared in five games and made five tackles for the Patriots in 2017, and 10 tackles in 2018 before being released last November. The Detroit Lions picked up Grigsby last season, but he was released in February.