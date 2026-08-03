Reports: Ravens Signing Offensive Tackle Kendall Lamm

The move comes in the wake of Adeniji being placed on the reserve/retired list on Monday, just eight days after signing with the Ravens. Head Coach Jesse Minter said that the move was due to a "personal decision" from Adeniji, and that the Ravens would "do some things quickly to replace that position on the roster".

The 34-year-old Lamm spent the past four seasons with the Dolphins. After signing with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2015, Lamm made 24 starts with the Texans over four seasons. He then spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and one with the Tennessee Titans before signing with the Dolphins in 2022.