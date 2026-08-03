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Reports: Ravens Signing Offensive Tackle Kendall Lamm

Aug 03, 2026 at 05:57 PM
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Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

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The Ravens have reportedly found their replacement for Hakeem Adeniji as a depth piece along the offensive line.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are signing offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, an 11-year veteran who appeared in 13 games for the Miami Dolphins last season.

The move comes in the wake of Adeniji being placed on the reserve/retired list on Monday, just eight days after signing with the Ravens. Head Coach Jesse Minter said that the move was due to a "personal decision" from Adeniji, and that the Ravens would "do some things quickly to replace that position on the roster".

The 34-year-old Lamm spent the past four seasons with the Dolphins. After signing with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2015, Lamm made 24 starts with the Texans over four seasons. He then spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and one with the Tennessee Titans before signing with the Dolphins in 2022.

Lamm's best-known highlight came in 2020, when he caught a one-yard touchdown pass while with the Browns.

In total, Lamm has appeared in 132 games and started in 44 of them.

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