News & Notes: There's No Firm Deadline for Naming a Starting Center

The Ravens don't have a firm deadline for naming a starting center and will let the competition play out deeper into the summer. Ethan Pocic, Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn are vying for the starting job, which is the most important position battle to be settled during camp.
"I think it's going to take all of training camp," Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford said following Monday's first day of padded practices. "It will come down to probably that last week when we're going into it, because I think all three of them are doing a really good job with it. We want to make sure that we're diligent in giving everybody the opportunity…make sure we get the right guy that we want in there with that first group."
The most experienced candidate is Pocic, a nine-year NFL veteran with 97 starts, who tore his Achilles in December while playing for the Cleveland Browns. Pocic has been practicing since the start of camp, but Minter isn't rushing to make a decision.
"I don't know that there's a deadline," Minter said. "One of them in the mix of the battle is coming off of an injury. That timeline may or may not be perfect for that first game.
"There will come a point in time where we will certainly focus on getting ready for that first game. I think a couple weeks out, that will probably shake itself out."
Jesse Minter Speaks on Hakeem Adeniji's Retirement Decision
Offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji was placed on the reserve/retired list on Sunday, just eight days after signing with the Ravens.
Adeniji's experience at both tackle and guard made him a candidate to add depth for the Ravens' offensive line. Now, the Ravens will turn to other options.
Minter spoke about the development following Monday's practice, and indicated the Ravens were likely to make another roster move soon.
"Just a personal decision with him," Minter said. "We're not going to speak to that for his benefit. We'll certainly do some things quickly to replace that position on the roster and certainly wish him the best."
Nnamdi Madubuike's Presence at Practice Continues
Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who was removed from the active PUP list last week (neck), was at Monday's practice but didn't participate in individual drills.
Minter continued to be pleased with Madubuike's progress. The two-time Pro Bowler has not played since Week 2 of last season.
"I think you will see just over a little bit of time, like a steady progression," Minter said. "Now what exactly that timeline is, that will shake out each day. We will recap and make sure we are not going to overdo [it]. But, I love where he is at. I love where his head is at. He is excited. The [defensive line] room is excited. It is fun when he is out there. I think that [he] is headed in a great direction for us."
Madubuike was wearing an old-school style neck roll that was favored by retired defensive linemen like Howie Long and Justin Tuck. Minter said Madubuike should wear whatever makes him comfortable.
"Whatever makes the players feel their best and play with the most confidence – it definitely looks like a little bit of a throwback," Minter said.
First Round Pick Vega Ioane Wants to 'Prove Ravens Right'
Vega Ioane has arrived in Baltimore with high expectations but seems unfazed. He's a first-round pick who's expected start at right guard from Day 1, but he's determined to be a standout player for years to come.
"There's a lot of expectations that come with being the first-round pick," Ioane said. "We talk a lot about it in the team meeting room – prove them right. That's my whole goal. I've got to earn my keep, earn my spot out there. But while I'm doing that I'm trying to prove the staff right, prove the team right for picking me in the first round."
Right tackle Roger Rosengarten has no doubt Ioane can handle the hype.
"Vega is a stud, man," Rosengarten said. "Coming out here, you can see pretty early on who can move really well and who has the demeanor to be a professional. Vega is a pro.
"I feel like I have been playing with the guy for three to four years. It is crazy. The way he moves, his balance, the way his contact balance is at the point of attack, his speed off the ball…I cannot speak enough about him."