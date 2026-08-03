News & Notes: There's No Firm Deadline for Naming a Starting Center

The Ravens don't have a firm deadline for naming a starting center and will let the competition play out deeper into the summer. Ethan Pocic, Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn are vying for the starting job, which is the most important position battle to be settled during camp.

"I think it's going to take all of training camp," Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford said following Monday's first day of padded practices. "It will come down to probably that last week when we're going into it, because I think all three of them are doing a really good job with it. We want to make sure that we're diligent in giving everybody the opportunity…make sure we get the right guy that we want in there with that first group."

The most experienced candidate is Pocic, a nine-year NFL veteran with 97 starts, who tore his Achilles in December while playing for the Cleveland Browns. Pocic has been practicing since the start of camp, but Minter isn't rushing to make a decision.

"I don't know that there's a deadline," Minter said. "One of them in the mix of the battle is coming off of an injury. That timeline may or may not be perfect for that first game.