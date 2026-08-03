 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

News & Notes: There's No Firm Deadline for Naming a Starting Center

Aug 03, 2026 at 04:48 PM
Author Image
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

C Ethan Pocic
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Ethan Pocic

The Ravens don't have a firm deadline for naming a starting center and will let the competition play out deeper into the summer. Ethan Pocic, Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn are vying for the starting job, which is the most important position battle to be settled during camp.

"I think it's going to take all of training camp," Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford said following Monday's first day of padded practices. "It will come down to probably that last week when we're going into it, because I think all three of them are doing a really good job with it. We want to make sure that we're diligent in giving everybody the opportunity…make sure we get the right guy that we want in there with that first group."

The most experienced candidate is Pocic, a nine-year NFL veteran with 97 starts, who tore his Achilles in December while playing for the Cleveland Browns. Pocic has been practicing since the start of camp, but Minter isn't rushing to make a decision.

"I don't know that there's a deadline," Minter said. "One of them in the mix of the battle is coming off of an injury. That timeline may or may not be perfect for that first game.

"There will come a point in time where we will certainly focus on getting ready for that first game. I think a couple weeks out, that will probably shake itself out."

Jesse Minter Speaks on Hakeem Adeniji's Retirement Decision

Offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji was placed on the reserve/retired list on Sunday, just eight days after signing with the Ravens.

Adeniji's experience at both tackle and guard made him a candidate to add depth for the Ravens' offensive line. Now, the Ravens will turn to other options.

Minter spoke about the development following Monday's practice, and indicated the Ravens were likely to make another roster move soon.

"Just a personal decision with him," Minter said. "We're not going to speak to that for his benefit. We'll certainly do some things quickly to replace that position on the roster and certainly wish him the best."

Nnamdi Madubuike's Presence at Practice Continues

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who was removed from the active PUP list last week (neck), was at Monday's practice but didn't participate in individual drills.

Minter continued to be pleased with Madubuike's progress. The two-time Pro Bowler has not played since Week 2 of last season.

"I think you will see just over a little bit of time, like a steady progression," Minter said. "Now what exactly that timeline is, that will shake out each day. We will recap and make sure we are not going to overdo [it]. But, I love where he is at. I love where his head is at. He is excited. The [defensive line] room is excited. It is fun when he is out there. I think that [he] is headed in a great direction for us."

Madubuike was wearing an old-school style neck roll that was favored by retired defensive linemen like Howie Long and Justin Tuck. Minter said Madubuike should wear whatever makes him comfortable.

"Whatever makes the players feel their best and play with the most confidence – it definitely looks like a little bit of a throwback," Minter said.

First Round Pick Vega Ioane Wants to 'Prove Ravens Right'

Vega Ioane has arrived in Baltimore with high expectations but seems unfazed. He's a first-round pick who's expected start at right guard from Day 1, but he's determined to be a standout player for years to come.

"There's a lot of expectations that come with being the first-round pick," Ioane said. "We talk a lot about it in the team meeting room – prove them right. That's my whole goal. I've got to earn my keep, earn my spot out there. But while I'm doing that I'm trying to prove the staff right, prove the team right for picking me in the first round."

Right tackle Roger Rosengarten has no doubt Ioane can handle the hype.

"Vega is a stud, man," Rosengarten said. "Coming out here, you can see pretty early on who can move really well and who has the demeanor to be a professional. Vega is a pro.

"I feel like I have been playing with the guy for three to four years. It is crazy. The way he moves, his balance, the way his contact balance is at the point of attack, his speed off the ball…I cannot speak enough about him."

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Ravens Flock Shows Out for University of Maryland Practice

Lamar Jackson appreciates how hungry the Ravens' wide receivers are. Malaki Starks praises several teammates.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Has Made a Quick Adjustment to Playing Under Center More

Declan Doyle will use preseason games to decide whether he'll call plays from the sidelines or the booth. Tyler Loop enjoys a consistent day of practice. Terrapins Coach Mike Locksley looks forward to the Ravens' practice on Saturday at the University of Maryland.

news

News & Notes: Derrick Henry Isn't Thinking About Retirement

Jesse Minter gives an update on Travis Jones and John Jenkins. Roquan Smith looks forward to Minter's impact as the defensive play caller. Minter is mulling how much the Ravens will practice live tackling.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Thinks His Best Football Is Still 'Absolutely' Ahead

Jesse Minter discusses Calais Campbell being away from camp after a family tragedy. Minter has been studying clock and game management this summer. Jackson believes tapping into Minter's defensive mindset will be beneficial.

news

News & Notes: Nnamdi Madubuike's Teammates Hopeful to Get 'Beast' Back on Defensive Line

Trey Hendrickson has made a strong impression on his new teammates. The remade offensive line excites Ronnie Stanley. Former Ravens Pernell McPhee, Haruki Nakamura, will be coaching fellows during training alongside Lavert Hill, Brandon Cuevas.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Likes In-House Center Options

Zay Flowers' value is clear to Jackson. Minter doesn't rule out bringing in a free agent kicker. Jackson reacts to Myles Garrett leaving AFC North. Ravens go into summer break healthy.

news

News & Notes: Calais Campbell Planning for 2026 Season to Be His Last

Jesse Minter expects a healthy roster by the starting of training camp. Anthony Weaver played a key role in Calais Campbell's return to Baltimore. Roquan Smith is looking for Trenton Simpson to enjoy his best season. Former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale visits practice.

news

News & Notes: Declan Doyle Still Deciding Where to Call Plays

Zay Flowers shares an update on contract extension talks, while a pair of Ravens texted each other after Myles Garrett was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says Declan Doyle Is Making 'My Job a Lot Easier'

Jackson wants to remain in Baltimore long-term. Week 4 wasn't the start of Jackson's injury-hampered 2025. Jesse Minter gives more insight into the center competition.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Expected Back Soon at OTAs

Lamar Jackson was not at Tuesday's OTA practice, but he has 'been one of our leaders of the offseason program.

news

News & Notes: Jesse Minter Wants Diego Pavia to 'Show Us What You Can Do'

Minter is stoked about Calais Campbell's pending return to Baltimore. Zion Young's ceiling is 'tremendously high.'

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising