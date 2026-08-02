Hakeem Adeniji Placed on Reserve/Retired List

Tackle Hakeem Adeniji was placed on the reserve/retired list on Sunday, just eight days after signing with the Ravens.

Adeniji's experience at both tackle and guard made him a candidate to add depth for the Ravens' offensive line. Now, the Ravens will turn to other options.

A sixth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020, Adeniji played three seasons with the Bengals, making 14 starts. Nine of them came at right guard during Cincinnati's AFC Championship-winning season in 2021. The following year, Adeniji became Cincinnati's starting right tackle after La'el Collins went down with an injury late in the season and remained in the starting lineup through the team's run to the AFC Championship Game.

Adeniji spent 2023 and 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns, respectively, although his entire tenure with the Browns was spent on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury during the preseason.