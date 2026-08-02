50 Words or Less: More Answers Will Come When the Pads Come On

There's plenty of reason for optimism after Head Coach Jesse Minter's first week of training camp.

Lamar Jackson is healthy and looks sharp. Nnamdi Madubuike has been removed from the active PUP list and has worked off to the side, another encouraging step on his journey back from a serious neck injury.

The vibes are positive. But on Monday, the Ravens will have their first padded practice of training camp, and the intensity will turn up even more. The players can't wait for the pads to come on, because they know they'll learn more about where they stand.

"Football is played in pads," safety Malaki Starks said. "There's no greater feeling for a football guy to be in pads. I think a lot of guys are excited and we're going to see who's been working and who hasn't."