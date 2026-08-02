50 Words or Less: More Answers Will Come When the Pads Come On

There's plenty of reason for optimism after Head Coach Jesse Minter's first week of training camp.
Lamar Jackson is healthy and looks sharp. Nnamdi Madubuike has been removed from the active PUP list and has worked off to the side, another encouraging step on his journey back from a serious neck injury.
The vibes are positive. But on Monday, the Ravens will have their first padded practice of training camp, and the intensity will turn up even more. The players can't wait for the pads to come on, because they know they'll learn more about where they stand.
"Football is played in pads," safety Malaki Starks said. "There's no greater feeling for a football guy to be in pads. I think a lot of guys are excited and we're going to see who's been working and who hasn't."
Here are some observations as training camp continues, all in 50 words or less:
- There's been talk about second-year pass rusher Mike Green having a breakout season. Padded practices should be tailor made for Green to show his growth. His potential to reach double-digit sacks is real.
- Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver is like the players, eager for the pads to come on. But he's banking that Baltimore's pass rush will improve. "I do not think anything is really real until we put the pads on," Weaver said. "But thus far, I love what I am seeing with just the overall work ethic."
- Nobody is worried about Trey Hendrickson's work ethic or readiness for padded practices. After signing with the Ravens, he's spent virtually the entire offseason in Baltimore. Hendrickson wanted to bond with his new teammates while he prepared. Mission accomplished.
- Hendrickson is only 31 years old and has 81 career sacks. If he stays healthy, he looks like a lock to far exceed 100 career sacks. The main thing standing between Hendrickson and opposing quarterbacks are offensive linemen who have struggled to block him for years.
- Nickel cornerback Keyon Martin has already intercepted Lamar Jackson twice in training camp. One toss was badly underthrown, but Jackson loves Martin's instincts, and the fact he's a fellow South Floridian. "He's from Broward County, just like me," Jackson said. "He's a guy that's hungry."
- Switching to offense, I don't think it will matter whether Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle calls plays from the sidelines or the coaches' box. But I like his plan to try it from both vantage points during the preseason. Doyle is a first time play caller, but he never sounds like it.
- It was good to hear Derrick Henry isn't thinking about retirement. Why should he? He leads the NFL in yards, attempts, and rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons. While Henry's not thinking about retirement, defenders still think about trying to avoid his lethal stiff arms.
- It's early, but rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has shown the wingspan, hands, and leaping ability on several plays that convinced the Ravens to draft him. Lane has the best catch of camp so far. Receivers who keep catching convince quarterbacks to keep trusting them.
- The battle for starting center will heat up when the pads come on. It remains to be seen how quickly the coaching staff will decide. But Ethan Pocic, Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn are hoping to make a statement. We'll also see if Corey Bullock returns to action.
- It goes without saying first-round pick Vega Ioane is looking forward to padded practices. He was one of college football's most physical guards at Penn State. I don't know if he eats pancakes for breakfast, but he'll be hunting for some pancake blocks.