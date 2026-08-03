Late for Work: Maurice Jones-Drew Says This Is 'Most Talented Roster Ravens Have Had'

Pundit Is Bullish on Ravens Having an Improved Offensive Line

Ravens in 5’s Gordon McGuinness looked at some of the buzz from the first week of training camp and discussed whether he is buying or selling the hype.

One of the things McGuinness is buying is that the offensive line will be better this season.

"While I think [center] Ethan Pocic is a downgrade over Tyler Linderbaum in the running game, I think they are similar as pass blockers," McGuinness wrote. "Meanwhile the Ravens have upgraded at both guard spots with the additions of John Simpson and Vega Ioane. The guard spots killed multiple drives per game for the Ravens last year, so even if they can be an average pairing it is a huge improvement.

"But that's not the biggest reason for me buying this. That's the addition of Dwayne Ledford as the new offensive line coach. Ledford is one of the best in the game and some of the early noise coming out of training camp has me feeling better about the fundamentals of this unit. The Ravens probably won't have a top-five offensive line in 2026, but if it's even in the top-16 then this offense is going to be just fine."