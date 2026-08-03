Calais Campbell, John Jenkins Return to Practice

The Ravens saw a couple of key defensive linemen make their training camp debuts on Monday. Calais Campbell returned to the practice field, as did John Jenkins.

Campbell hadn't practiced following the death of his 71-year-old mother, Nateal Campbell, in late June. Jenkins, who'd been on the PUP list since late June, passed his physical.

The 39-year-old Campbell is preparing for his 19th NFL season. He tallied 6.5 sacks with the Arizona Cardinals last season and has already established himself as a prominent mentor on the Ravens' defense.