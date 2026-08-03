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Calais Campbell, John Jenkins Return to Practice

Aug 03, 2026 at 11:32 AM
Author Image
Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

DL John Jenkins (left) and DL Calais Campbell (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DL John Jenkins (left) and DL Calais Campbell (right)

The Ravens saw a couple of key defensive linemen make their training camp debuts on Monday. Calais Campbell returned to the practice field, as did John Jenkins.

Campbell hadn't practiced following the death of his 71-year-old mother, Nateal Campbell, in late June. Jenkins, who'd been on the PUP list since late June, passed his physical.

The 39-year-old Campbell is preparing for his 19th NFL season. He tallied 6.5 sacks with the Arizona Cardinals last season and has already established himself as a prominent mentor on the Ravens' defense.

Jenkins, 37, had the second-most snaps among Ravens defensive linemen last season behind Travis Jones. He signed a one-year, $2 million contract during the offseason, the first contract extension of his career.

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