Ravens' Maryland Practice Highlights New Impact in Prince George's and Surrounding Counties

Lamar Jackson said the atmosphere made him feel like he was in college again. The announced attendance at SECU Stadium was 20,185.

"[I was] really surprised with how many people came out for a practice. It was a dope experience," Jackson said. "I love Flock Nation. I love all the supporters. Let's bring it over to the preseason games as well."

But no player probably felt they were back in college more than wide receiver Octavian Smith Jr., who grew up in PG County, attended Paint Branch High School in Montgomery County (Burtonsville) and played college ball at Maryland. He called the practice a "full-circle moment."

Smith said he grew up mostly among Washington football fans, but he hopes those areas can be permeated with a little more purple.

"It would be really cool to go down in that area and build our fanbase," he said.

The long-term effect of the Ravens' venture into new territory remains to be seen. But what the Ravens created on Saturday is an example of how they can further build their brand throughout Maryland. The stands and concourse were filled with purple and black. Players high-fived local kids along a tunnel leading to the field, then walked past the Testudo statue onto the field.

It was a unique Ravens experience. And for the first time, it didn't have to be in or around Baltimore. Fans can only hope to see more of it in the future.