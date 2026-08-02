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Ravens' Maryland Practice Highlights New Impact in Prince George's and Surrounding Counties

Aug 02, 2026 at 11:03 AM
Author Image
Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

RB Derrick Henry
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Derrick Henry

Ellen Moreau is like many Ravens fans. A longtime supporter, she hopes the Ravens can win the Super Bowl this season. She lamented the team's injury-riddled campaign last year and thinks they can reach the mountaintop this time around if they stay healthy.

Seeing the Ravens in person, however, is a challenge for Moreau. She lives in northern Virginia, about two hours away from Baltimore. In fact, Moreau went to the Washington Commanders training camp a few years ago simply because it was closer to her.

When the Ravens announced they would be having an open training camp practice at the University of Maryland, it was a triple whammy of great news. Not only could she see her favorite team at a reasonable distance from her place, but she could also bring her son, Ben, and his friend, Alex, who's a big-time Ravens fan.

Moreau is also a Terp, so her favorite NFL team playing at her alma mater's football stadium made for an amazing crossover episode.

"It was perfectly in the middle, and I get to be on campus," Moreau said. "It's awesome."

The Ravens' practice at SECU Stadium on Saturday was their first-ever event in Prince George's County, one that gave Ravens fans in PG County, Montgomery County and the greater DMV like Moreau greater access to seeing their favorite team closer to where they live.

The practice was part of the team's initial voyage into growing their fanbase throughout more parts of Maryland, an effort that had previously been hamstrung by league rules.

The reason Saturday's practice was important for the franchise was it was an early foray into the Ravens' revised Home Marketing Area (HMA), which is a designated region where a team can market itself through mediums like youth football programs and fan engagement events. In April, NFL owners approved an HMA that overlaps between the Ravens and Commanders, two teams geographically only about 40 miles away from each other.

"It's about time," said Shawn Holbrook, a Baltimore native who still lives in the city and is a lifelong Ravens fan. "For the fans down here in the southern part of Maryland, to be able to experience the Ravens, it's a great thing.

"There are a lot more Ravens fans down here in this part of Maryland than you think."

The fans weren't the only ones who benefited from the trip to College Park.

Head Coach Jesse Minter invited coaching staffs from a handful of local college football programs, including Maryland. They all got an up-close look at how an NFL team operates a training camp practice.

"[Being] the flagship university of the state of Maryland, it's our job to promote the game of football," UMD Head Coach Mike Locksley said on Friday. "Who else better to promote the game than to bring our state's team, the Ravens, down to the DMV area.

"To be able to bring this product down, the best product in the state, is a great thing for all of us."

Best Photos From Ravens' Practice at SECU Stadium

Here are the top shots from the Ravens' stadium practice at the University of Maryland.

G Vega Ioane
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G Vega Ioane

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith
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ILB Roquan Smith

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CB Nate Wiggins
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CB Nate Wiggins

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OLB Tavius Robinson
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OLB Tavius Robinson

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WR Ja'Kobi Lane
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WR Ja'Kobi Lane

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
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QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers
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WR Zay Flowers

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton
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S Kyle Hamilton

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CB Marlon Humphrey
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CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DL Calais Campbell (left) and former WR Torrey Smith (right)
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DL Calais Campbell (left) and former WR Torrey Smith (right)

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Baltimore Ravens
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Baltimore Ravens

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QB Lamar Jackson
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QB Lamar Jackson

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C Nick Dawkins
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C Nick Dawkins

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Adisa Isaac
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OLB Adisa Isaac

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T Carson Vinson
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T Carson Vinson

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WR Cornelius Johnson (left) and CB Marquise Robinson (right)
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WR Cornelius Johnson (left) and CB Marquise Robinson (right)

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
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QB Tyler Huntley

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OLB Mike Green
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OLB Mike Green

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G John Simpson
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G John Simpson

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DL Calais Campbell
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DL Calais Campbell

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WR Rashod Bateman (left) and CB Marlon Humphrey (right)
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WR Rashod Bateman (left) and CB Marlon Humphrey (right)

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OLB Zion Young
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OLB Zion Young

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DL Aeneas Peebles
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DL Aeneas Peebles

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Cortez Braham Jr.
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WR Cortez Braham Jr.

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CB Robert Longerbeam
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CB Robert Longerbeam

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens Defensive Line
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Baltimore Ravens Defensive Line

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OLB Ethan Burke
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OLB Ethan Burke

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WR Ja'Kobi Lane
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WR Ja'Kobi Lane

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
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QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers
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WR Zay Flowers

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WR Coach Keary Colbert (left) and WR Zay Flowers (right)
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Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens Defensive Backs
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Baltimore Ravens Defensive Backs

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WR Xavier Guillory
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WR Xavier Guillory

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Adam Randall (left)
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RB Adam Randall (left)

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Matthew McDoom
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CB Matthew McDoom

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Baltimore Ravens Defensive Backs
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Baltimore Ravens Defensive Backs

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QB Skylar Thompson
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QB Skylar Thompson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews
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TE Mark Andrews

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CB Keyon Martin
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CB Keyon Martin

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton
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S Kyle Hamilton

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Octavian Smith Jr.
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WR Octavian Smith Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Rasheen Ali
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RB Rasheen Ali

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers
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WR Zay Flowers

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman
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WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
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QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers
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WR Zay Flowers

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S Kyle Hamilton
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S Kyle Hamilton

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CB T.J. Tampa Jr. (left) and WR Rashod Bateman (right)
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CB T.J. Tampa Jr. (left) and WR Rashod Bateman (right)

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From left to right: CB Nate Wiggins, CB Chidobe Awuzie, CB Marlon Humphrey, S Kyle Hamilton
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From left to right: CB Nate Wiggins, CB Chidobe Awuzie, CB Marlon Humphrey, S Kyle Hamilton

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TE Mark Andrews
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TE Mark Andrews

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OLB Trey Hendrickson (left) and DL Calais Campbell (right)
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OLB Trey Hendrickson (left) and DL Calais Campbell (right)

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RB Rasheen Ali
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RB Rasheen Ali

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QB Lamar Jackson
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QB Lamar Jackson

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CB Chidobe Awuzie (left) and WR Zay Flowers (right)
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CB Chidobe Awuzie (left) and WR Zay Flowers (right)

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Baltimore Ravens
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Baltimore Ravens

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QB Lamar Jackson
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QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith
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ILB Roquan Smith

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
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QB Tyler Huntley

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TE Ty Pezza
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TE Ty Pezza

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RB Dontae McMillan
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RB Dontae McMillan

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SECU Stadium
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SECU Stadium

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Head Coach Jesse Minter
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Head Coach Jesse Minter

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Chris Moore
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WR Chris Moore

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Nick Dawkins
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C Nick Dawkins

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
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CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Rasheen Ali
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RB Rasheen Ali

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Trey Hendrickson (left) and DL Calais Campbell (right)
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OLB Trey Hendrickson (left) and DL Calais Campbell (right)

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CB Marlon Humphrey (left) and RB Adam Randall (right)
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CB Marlon Humphrey (left) and RB Adam Randall (right)

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Baltimore Ravens
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Baltimore Ravens

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K Tyler Loop
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K Tyler Loop

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QB Lamar Jackson
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QB Lamar Jackson

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ILB Roquan Smith
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ILB Roquan Smith

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Head Coach Jesse Minter
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Head Coach Jesse Minter

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CB Marquise Robinson
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CB Marquise Robinson

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Baltimore Ravens
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Baltimore Ravens

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QB Lamar Jackson
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QB Lamar Jackson

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RB Derrick Henry
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RB Derrick Henry

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TE Mark Andrews
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TE Mark Andrews

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WR Rashod Bateman
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WR Rashod Bateman

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G John Simpson
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G John Simpson

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Lamar Jackson said the atmosphere made him feel like he was in college again. The announced attendance at SECU Stadium was 20,185.

"[I was] really surprised with how many people came out for a practice. It was a dope experience," Jackson said. "I love Flock Nation. I love all the supporters. Let's bring it over to the preseason games as well."

But no player probably felt they were back in college more than wide receiver Octavian Smith Jr., who grew up in PG County, attended Paint Branch High School in Montgomery County (Burtonsville) and played college ball at Maryland. He called the practice a "full-circle moment."

Smith said he grew up mostly among Washington football fans, but he hopes those areas can be permeated with a little more purple.

"It would be really cool to go down in that area and build our fanbase," he said.

The long-term effect of the Ravens' venture into new territory remains to be seen. But what the Ravens created on Saturday is an example of how they can further build their brand throughout Maryland. The stands and concourse were filled with purple and black. Players high-fived local kids along a tunnel leading to the field, then walked past the Testudo statue onto the field.

It was a unique Ravens experience. And for the first time, it didn't have to be in or around Baltimore. Fans can only hope to see more of it in the future.

"I have a group chat with my friends from Maryland, and we were talking," Moreau said. "A lot of them just had kids, so they're a little too young for this. But they're hoping the Ravens can continue it because they would come."

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