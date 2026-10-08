The Stats That Defined the Ravens' First Four Games

39 and 329

That's how many penalties and penalty yards the Ravens have through four games, the third- and second-highest totals in the NFL, respectively.

It's not just the quantity of penalties that've hurt the Ravens; they've had 121 yards of offense and a touchdown brought back due to penalties. A 49-yard kick return by Chris Moore against the Colts was also nullified because of an illegal block above the waist.

Zooming in further, 26 of the 39 penalties have come from the offense. They have the second-most false starts in the NFL (11). Procedural mistakes were to be expected in Doyle's detailed and motion-heavy offense early on.

Even though mistakes have continued popping up, Minter doesn't foresee the offense getting simplified in hopes of avoiding more penalties going forward.

"You do want to use motions and shifts and cadences as a weapon, and I think when we see our offense really operate, it creates problems," Minter said. "It creates explosives. It creates running lanes [and] it creates angles blocking. Some of our best runs [against the Titans] were with multiple motions and guys crack-blocking and guys getting around the edge."

Some penalties have been controversial, including Nate Wiggins' pass interference on Cowboys wideout George Pickens and Kyle Hamilton's unnecessary roughness penalty on Titans quarterback Cam Ward. The Ravens also haven't been alone in getting flagged a lot, as this season has seen an abnormally high number of penalties called across the NFL.

But players and coaches have understood that they need to minimize their infractions going forward.

"Obviously, it is unacceptable [and] obviously self-inflicted," inside linebacker Roquan Smith said. "When you have penalties, you shoot yourself in the foot, and that lowers your chances. It takes all of us, not just one of us. It takes all of us, play in and play out, to play [with] clean technique and fundamentals. When we do that, things normally go in our favor. But obviously, if we do not, we allow teams to stay around."