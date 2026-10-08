How Ravens Are Facing the Challenge of Defending Bijan Robinson

It takes 11 defenders to contain Bijan Robinson, the Atlanta Falcons' star running back who the Ravens will face on Sunday Night Football.
"Eleven is needed, because he can make 10 miss," All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton said.
Robinson is one the NFL's most explosive runners, and when he performs in prime time, it usually looks like someone hit the turbo boost on his Madden controller.
Robinson is averaging 145.5 yards from scrimmage in primetime, which is the most ever by a player since 1970, according to ESPN Research.
Robinson is the league's second-leading rusher (494 yards) and the No. 1 concern for Baltimore's defense this week. For a team that hasn't played defense to the level it expects through four games, facing Robinson for the first time gives the Ravens an opportunity to level up.
"I think it is an exciting challenge for us, when you pride yourself on stopping the run," inside linebacker Roquan Smith said. "I have a lot of respect for [Robinson] as a runner, their offensive line, their receivers, with their willingness to block.
"I look at this as a front-seven game. It is about showing up, and obviously the whole world's watching, so showing up and showing out."
Robinson cuts like a razor and can slither through openings that most backs can't. The Ravens will have to be fundamentally sound, and they've had some tackling issues this season that have made it more difficult to get off the field.
In Week 1 against Baltimore, Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts rushed for 98 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Taylor's numbers may have been bigger if the Ravens had not jumped to a 28-6 lead in the second quarter, forcing the Colts into pass-first mode the rest of the game.
The Ravens rank No. 10 in rush defense, allowing 100 yards per game through four weeks. Baltimore's 3.9 yards per carry ranks No. 11.
Baltimore wants to do a better job against Robinson and believes its defense has made progress over the past month. Veteran defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones and Calais Campbell have all been rounding into form after missing time in training camp and not playing during the preseason.
"Those guys that missed time have played their way back," Head Coach Jesse Minter said. "We have gotten a little bit more resilient. We've had some really nice goal line opportunities and been able to bounce back from bad drives and a couple of really nice red zone stops.
"I feel like our mentality is getting closer and closer to what we are capable of being. But I also see that there are just so many levels that we can improve in. That is exciting — to be where we are at, and know that we can improve a lot and still do things better."
Since starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returned to the lineup in Week 3 after last year's season-ending knee injury, Robinson has become more dangerous. Atlanta is on a two-game winning streak, with Robinson averaging 169.5 yards and two touchdowns during that stretch.
A strength of Baltimore's defense is its linebacker group led by Smith, Trenton Simpson and Teddye Buchanan. In his second game since returning from a knee injury, Buchanan played 14 defensive snaps against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. With Simpson playing the best football of his career, Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver did not rule out the possibility of deploying three linebackers at times to defend Robinson.
"When you have those good players, you just want to make sure you have the best 11 on the field," Weaver said. "When you have three really good ones (linebackers), that gives you the opportunity to do some different things."
But if the Ravens load the box often or rely on run blitzes, Penix can counter by throwing to Drake London, who's averaging 18.5 yards per catch. Robinson is the Falcons' bread and butter, but their offensive menu has balance now that Penix is back.
"They have a wide range of schemes," Minter said. "He has the speed to break it once he gets out. He is an elite, elite player with a good offensive line and a bunch of other good players around him."
When Robinson gets the ball, the Falcons' mindset is like Baltimore's when Derrick Henry is running. Their teammates are committed to their blocks, knowing that a crease could lead to a house call.
It would be a major boost to Baltimore's defense to shut down Robinson and to walk out of Atlanta with a victory. The challenge has been accepted, but the execution will have to be on point.
"I think (Robinson) is super talented in everything that he does," Hamilton said. "He is very sudden, very strong, explosive. Obviously, he has the stats to back it up and, you know, there is not a lot like him.
"It is up to us to be where we are supposed to be. I think that is the big thing first and foremost, especially in the run game. Do not get out of your gap, trust guys to come and do their job and I think we will be fine."