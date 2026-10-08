How Ravens Are Facing the Challenge of Defending Bijan Robinson

Robinson cuts like a razor and can slither through openings that most backs can't. The Ravens will have to be fundamentally sound, and they've had some tackling issues this season that have made it more difficult to get off the field.

In Week 1 against Baltimore, Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts rushed for 98 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Taylor's numbers may have been bigger if the Ravens had not jumped to a 28-6 lead in the second quarter, forcing the Colts into pass-first mode the rest of the game.

The Ravens rank No. 10 in rush defense, allowing 100 yards per game through four weeks. Baltimore's 3.9 yards per carry ranks No. 11.

Baltimore wants to do a better job against Robinson and believes its defense has made progress over the past month. Veteran defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones and Calais Campbell have all been rounding into form after missing time in training camp and not playing during the preseason.

"Those guys that missed time have played their way back," Head Coach Jesse Minter said. "We have gotten a little bit more resilient. We've had some really nice goal line opportunities and been able to bounce back from bad drives and a couple of really nice red zone stops.

"I feel like our mentality is getting closer and closer to what we are capable of being. But I also see that there are just so many levels that we can improve in. That is exciting — to be where we are at, and know that we can improve a lot and still do things better."

Since starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returned to the lineup in Week 3 after last year's season-ending knee injury, Robinson has become more dangerous. Atlanta is on a two-game winning streak, with Robinson averaging 169.5 yards and two touchdowns during that stretch.

A strength of Baltimore's defense is its linebacker group led by Smith, Trenton Simpson and Teddye Buchanan. In his second game since returning from a knee injury, Buchanan played 14 defensive snaps against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. With Simpson playing the best football of his career, Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver did not rule out the possibility of deploying three linebackers at times to defend Robinson.