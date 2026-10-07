Ravens Sign Tight End Nick Vannett to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens have signed tight end Nick Vannett to their 53-man roster, pulling the veteran up from the practice squad to help offset the loss of Durham Smythe.

Smythe has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn Achilles in the Ravens' Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Vannett is a 6-foot-6 tight end who, like Smythe, excels in blocking. He's in his 11th season with 121 games and 54 starts under his belt. The Ravens originally signed him to their practice squad on Sept. 2.

Vannett split last season between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, playing in 10 games. He wasn't targeted by any passes and saw 55 total snaps.

He had a larger role the year before with the Tennessee Titans, starting 10 games and playing 37% of the snaps. He caught 17 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns.

The Ravens have Mark Andrews leading the room and rookies Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas may be asked to play bigger roles.