News & Notes: Jesse Minter and Vega Ioane Share Reactions to Cam Jurgens Trade

The Ravens' trade for Cam Jurgens got emphatic thumbs-ups from Head Coach Jesse Minter and the team's current stand-in center, Vega Ioane.
Baltimore sent a second-round pick in 2028 and fifth-round pick in 2027 to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick, per the Eagles.
The trade was announced as players were heading out for practice, and afterwards, Head Coach Jesse Minter told the team they got better.
"Excited about adding him. He's obviously a very high-caliber player," Minter said. "[He is] excited to be here, excited to join our team, and so we look forward to that."
With three centers on injured reserve, Ioane was forced to slide over from right guard to center at the end of the comeback win over the Cowboys in Brazil and then as the starter last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
Though it wasn't perfect, Ioane played very well, especially given the circumstances. Once Jurgens is on the field, Ioane gets to move back to his natural position.
"[Jurgens] is a great player. I watched his game a lot, too," Ioane said. "It's a good thing for us. Unfortunately for me, I was just starting to like center. But hey, anything is better than me. I love that for us and I love that for him. … It's going to feel good going back to guard."
Jurgens was drafted by the Eagles to be a replacement for seven-time Pro Bowler Jason Kelce and did so starting with the 2024 season. Jurgens was named a Pro Bowler in his first season stepping in and again last year.
"He's an athletic guy," Ioane said. "You can get him out in space. Even in tight zone situations, things like that, he comes off the ball. He's a mauler, too. He's a smart player. That's why we picked him up."
Jurgens' mobility makes him a good scheme fit with what Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Dwayne Ledford wants to accomplish. Minter also says he's a good fit because he's been "really well-trained."
Jurgens has run just about every scheme with the Eagles, who have had five different offensive coordinators the past five years. He's been mentored by Kelce and groomed by retired offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, who Minter called a "highly, highly regarded offensive line coach."
"I think he has just been really well-developed and well-trained. He is a good athlete. Mentally, he is at a really high level, I would say," Minter said.
"We will have to catch him up. Obviously, the terminology will be different for him. But with a guy like that — with the experience of having gone through a few different offenses — that will probably end up benefiting him now, rather than a guy coming from maybe one system."
Jurgens' Debut Expected to Happen Next Week
Ravens fans will likely have to wait to see the team's new addition, as Jurgens is in the concussion protocol and will have to get up to speed with Baltimore's offense, as Minter said.
Thus, it's unlikely that he plays in Sunday's game in Atlanta, which could mean another start for Ioane. The Ravens do have veteran center Andre James, who they signed last week, on their practice squad.
"I anticipate him really being ready next week, probably," Minter said of Jurgens. "So, again, we will see who is available, what that looks like and what the best five are for this particular game."
Kyle Hamilton on Penalties Holding Back Ravens Defense
Kyle Hamilton said doing a better job avoiding penalties would help the Ravens' defense reach the standard it expects.
"For sure," Hamilton said. "I was a culprit last game, I had two personal fouls, 15-plus yard penalties. Those are free first downs, giving the other team yards that you don't have to. I don't think we're really that far off."
The Ravens aren't alone when it comes to penalty problems. According to ESPN, the 963 accepted penalties across the NFL thus far are the most through four weeks since 1978. And the 271 accepted penalties in Week 4 were the second-most in any week during the play-by-play era.
Teams study the tendencies of officiating crews to anticipate which infractions they are most likely to call. But Hamilton said the Ravens can't lose their aggressiveness trying to avoid flags.
"It's such a subjective thing," Hamilton said. "It's an objective rule, but subjective to the refs. I kind of equate it to calling balls and strikes. Some guys give you this, some guys give you that.
"I think everybody in the building prepares us for what the refs call, what kind of whistles are high on their list. But at the end of the day, we've got to go out there and play our game."
Hamilton, Roquan Smith Look Forward to Georgia Homecoming
Hamilton grew up in Atlanta and linebacker Roquan Smith hails from Macon County, Ga., about a two-hour drive from Atlanta. Both will have a large contingent of family and friends attending Sunday's game.
Hamilton has never played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He was supposed to play a state championship game there, but it got snowed out.
"it's a full circle moment," Hamilton said. "It will be cool to play in front of a ton of people that I know, grew up with and have people from Mobile, Alabama, where my dad's side is from, coming up.. It will be really cool to just see everybody. My family does not have to travel, so that will be easy for them, and hopefully we will leave with a win."
Smith has invited his high school football team and about 50 kids from the recreation department of his hometown to the game, along with other family and friends. He said he's over 100 guests. Buying so many tickets has been an expensive endeavor for Smith, but he didn't mind.
"There will be a heavy 'Macon County Roquan Tribe' out there," Smith said. "Being from a small town, it's worth it. Those kids never really get a chance to get out and see a lot. Just being exposed to that, it's like a life-changing moment."