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Lamar Jackson Not Practicing Following Ankle Injury

Oct 07, 2026 at 01:53 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

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Lamar Jackson did not practice on Wednesday, and Head Coach Jesse Minter said the quarterback's status for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons will be evaluated during the week.

The two-time MVP sat out the second half of Baltimore's 24-18 victory over the Tennessee Titans and will continue to undergo treatment.

"It's Wednesday, there's a lot of time between now and Sunday," Minter said after practice. "To Lamar's credit, he's getting a lot of treatment. There will be a point later in the week when we'll figure out where it's at."

Minter wouldn't rule out Jackson playing against Atlanta even if he missed practice all week.

"I think there's guys that can really go all the way up until that time limit before the game," Minter said. "Calibers of players with enough experience to be able to play without a week of practice. He's in that category based on everything that he's accomplished. We'll see how the week shakes out."

Jackson has only an "outside chance" to play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4, according to Ian Rapoport of ESPN/NFL Network.

Tyler Huntley, who played the second half against the Titans in place of Jackson, was joined on the practice field by third-string rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano.

The Ravens had seven players who didn't practice Wednesday, as Jackson was joined by cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring/calf), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (NIR-rest/toe/ankle), outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger), defensive lineman Calais Campbell (NIR-rest), guard Andrew Vorhees (foot), and tight end Durham Smythe (Achilles).

Smythe has been placed on injured reserve. However, Minter said Humphrey and Vorhees avoided long-term injuries.

"They're dealing with some small things and it may limit them for a day or two, but we feel pretty good about the rest of the guys," Minter said.

Hendrickson, who had a finger procedure last week and missed the Titans game, was working out on an adjacent field at the start of practice.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (groin), guard John Simpson (groin) and wide receivers Zay Flowers (foot), Rashod Bateman (shoulder) and Chris Moore (ankle) were limited.

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