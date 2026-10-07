Lamar Jackson Not Practicing Following Ankle Injury

Lamar Jackson did not practice on Wednesday, and Head Coach Jesse Minter said the quarterback's status for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons will be evaluated during the week.

The two-time MVP sat out the second half of Baltimore's 24-18 victory over the Tennessee Titans and will continue to undergo treatment.

"It's Wednesday, there's a lot of time between now and Sunday," Minter said after practice. "To Lamar's credit, he's getting a lot of treatment. There will be a point later in the week when we'll figure out where it's at."

Minter wouldn't rule out Jackson playing against Atlanta even if he missed practice all week.

"I think there's guys that can really go all the way up until that time limit before the game," Minter said. "Calibers of players with enough experience to be able to play without a week of practice. He's in that category based on everything that he's accomplished. We'll see how the week shakes out."