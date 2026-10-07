Mailbag: Will the Ravens Make More Offensive Line Moves?

Brown: You sound eager to see Adam Randall, who has already missed the minimum four games he was required to sit out when he was placed on injured reserve prior to the season.

Randall has intriguing potential, but I think it will be challenging for him to earn a significant role as a rookie, as long as the Ravens remain healthy at running back. Even if he returns to practice soon, Randall will need a ramp up period before he's ready to play.

Derrick Henry is off to another terrific start – fourth in the league in rushing yards and leading the league in rushing attempts. Justice Hill is an experienced backup who's averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Hill has also caught five passes and is strong in pass protection, something that young backs often struggle with.

Henry and Hill are the only two Baltimore running backs who have carried the ball this season, while Rasheen Ali has played strictly on special teams. That could leave Randall inactive on game days when he returns, unless he shows in practice that he would add punch to the offense and possibly reduce Henry's workload.