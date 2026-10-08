Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Again, But Other Ravens Return

Lamar Jackson did not practice for a second straight day Thursday, as the Ravens prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons Sunday night.

Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Titans. He's being monitored throughout the week, and Head Coach Jesse Minter said he's a player who could play despite little or no practice.

"To Lamar's credit, he is getting a lot of treatment and doing things," Minter said Wednesday. "There will be a point later in the week where we will figure out kind of where it is at. … When he is ready to play, he will be ready to play."

After seven players were sidelined on Wednesday, the Ravens did have some return a day later.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest/toe/ankle), guard Andrew Vorhees (foot), and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest) were all back at practice. Stanley was a full participant while Vorhees was limited.

The only players who didn't practice were Jackson, cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring/calf), newly-acquired center Cam Jurgens, who is in the concussion protocol and slated to make his debut next week, and outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson, who is trying to return from having a procedure on his reportedly broken finger. Hendrickson watched the early part of practice not in uniform.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (foot) was limited for a second straight day. Rashod Bateman (shoulder) was a full participant.