Reports: Durham Smythe Suffered Torn Achilles Against Titans

Smythe caught just one pass for four yards so far this season, but his value was mostly as a blocker. He played 50% of Baltimore's offensive snaps through the first four games of the regular season.

Ravens Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle advocated for signing Smythe during free agency, as the two were together last season with the Chicago Bears. Smythe helped his teammates with learning the new system and was an important cog in the offensive operation.

"I think Durham has done a great job with our offense and coming over really with 'Dec,' I would say," Minter said. "Having the knowledge and being a problem solver on the field, being a guy that can line up in a bunch of different spots within the blocking schemes and the pass schemes, his value has certainly been good."

The Ravens' tight ends are led by Mark Andrews and the team may have to lean more on rookies Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas. The Ravens also have 6-foot-6 veteran tight Nick Vannett, who is also known mostly for his blocking, on their practice squad.

"We have a deep room there. We have a bunch of guys, and it may be an opportunity for somebody else," Minter said.