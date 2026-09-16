Mailbag: Which Wide Receivers Will Step Up Amidst Injuries?

Mink: Ja'Kobi Lane is reportedly slated to miss about a month after undergoing wrist surgery, so the Ravens will need at least one receiver to step up. They may need two if Zay Flowers, who is day to day, sits out Sunday's game against the Saints to give his hamstring plenty of time to get right. The Ravens want to be careful with their star wide receiver who exploded for 150 yards in the first half of the season opener.

If he's healthy enough to play, I think Devontez Walker is first in line to step into a bigger role. Walker missed the season opener with a groin injury after being questionable to play. We'll see if he ramps up to full practice participation this week.

Walker was in contention with Lane for the No. 3 spot and had a strong training camp. Walker is three inches shorter than the 6-foot-4 Lane, but they are similar threats in that they can stress defenses deep and horizontally. Walker just does it more with speed than size. And if we're talking about being effective in the red zone, Walker scored four touchdowns on just 11 targets over his first two seasons.

If Flowers is sidelined against the Colts, I expect LaJohntay Wester to step into his role as a versatile slot weapon. Wester had a great preseason with seven catches and two touchdowns. He's shifty like Flowers.