Practice Report: Ravens' Defense Thrives in First Joint Practice; Offense Put Under Pressure

Defenses won the first of two joint practices between the Ravens and Vikings.

Head Coach Jesse Minter's defense nearly pitched a shutout in the Ravens' preseason debut, and it carried that momentum into Wednesday's joint practice against a talented Vikings offense, engineered by Head Coach Kevin O'Connell.

"I thought on defense, [I] really liked the way we played at the line of scrimmage," Minter said. "I thought we were all over the place, just doing a good job of being physical, getting to our run fits, playing well in coverage."

On the other side, the Ravens offense was under siege against frequent and exotic blitzes from Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores.

"Nobody probably pressures more in the league than 'Flo,'" Minter said. "He does a phenomenal job. He is one of the best coordinators in the league. So, it is a great test."