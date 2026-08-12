Practice Report: Marlon Humphrey Exits Early, Testing Ravens' Cornerback Depth

One cornerback who's stepped up is T.J. Tampa, who had an up and down practice, but such variance is the life of even the league's best defensive backs. Lane's size proved to be too much on a deep ball during 11-on-11, as the rookie wideout spun and hauled in a huge gain. Lane also beat Tampa during one-on-ones with a vertical route down the right sideline, and Tampa fell down at Lane's feet right before the latter made a catch at the front right pylon.