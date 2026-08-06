Practice Report: Inside the Longest, Hottest, and Chippiest Practice of Training Camp

At around two-and-a-half hours, Thursday's practice was the longest of training camp so far. With temperatures in the high-90s, it was also the hottest. After a non-padded practice on Wednesday, the pads came back on Thursday.

Those conditions were exactly what Head Coach Jesse Minter embraced.

"We wanted it to be a really physical day," Minter said. "We wanted it to be a long practice. We wanted them to kind of fight through some things."

For a few moments, one of those things looked like it was going to be each other.

During 11-on-11, several players appeared to be jawing at each other on separate occasions, including Trey Hendrickson and Mark Andrews after a play. Minter, who entailed his distaste for training camp fights on Tuesday, had already told players to cut the extracurriculars before Tavius Robinson and Carson Vinson got into a dust-up, which turned into a pile of players who were separated quickly.

There were no punches thrown or helmets ripped off, but Minter still called a team huddle before going into the next period, where he reminded players of their purpose in the present.

"I know that in a game, people do things," Minter said. "People tug on your jersey after the play [to] try to get you to respond [or] chirp in your ear [to] try to get you to respond. We just have to be so dialed in on why we are out here — making each other better.

Again, [I] love the competitive spirit [and] love the physicality, and let's just keep it about the football."

The Ravens did just that for the rest of practice, and by its end, all three phases of the game had highlights.