Practice Report: Ravens' Offense Has Up and Down Day

What made the catch sweeter for Lane is that he'd dropped a pass earlier in practice during seven-on-seven – it was a bullet over the middle of the field that bounced straight off Lane's hands and hit the grass. The next time Lane hit the grass, he'd created another highlight.

As the rain started, Lane also made a shoestring catch over the middle with two hands that could've gone for a touchdown if it was an actual game.

Head Coach Jesse Minter seemed pleased with Lane's sample size of head-turning plays getting larger.

"You're far enough in where there's consistency now," Minter said. "So there's consistency of making really contested, nice catches, being a really friendly target for the quarterback, and he's doing it, man. He's doing it every day."

"I think every time he makes a play, that trust grows."