Practice Report: Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey Return to the Field

The Ravens' cornerback injury scare is behind them, as Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey returned to the field and 11-on-11 action Monday after missing most of last week with injuries.

That means Baltimore will have its top cornerbacks for two important joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings later this week.

That, along with a joint practice against the Washington Commanders that's scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26, will likely be the closest thing to game action against another team that many of the Ravens' starters get this preseason.

Wiggins was carted off the field six days ago with a reported lower-leg injury and Humphrey left practice early the next day.

"Blessings," Head Coach Jesse Minter said. "Sometimes those things happen, you pray for the best and hope for the best, and both those guys [were] able to bounce back. It is a credit to them, again, that they were able to just overcome some small little things — and they're back out there ready to roll."

Linebacker Teddye Buchanan also practices for the first time since suffering his season-ending knee injury on Dec. 14. He passed his physical and came off the PUP list on Friday. Buchanan will ramp up to 11-on-11 action.

"He's just been a constant presence here," Minter said. "He has put in the time and the work, for a late-season injury, to be where he is at now is a major credit to him and his mindset, his work ethic."

In other injury news, Head Coach Jesse Minter said running back Rasheen Ali, who hasn't been at recent practices and didn't play in the preseason opener, is "working through some stuff." Minter said he shouldn't miss a "crazy" amount of time, but the Ravens did sign running back Jonathan Ward on Sunday.