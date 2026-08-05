Practice Report: Ravens Play Through the Rain

For the first time in training camp, the Ravens had to deal with inclement weather.

Moderate rain persisted throughout almost all of Wednesday's practice, and as a result, players had occasional trouble hanging onto wet footballs. There were a few drops that would've likely been catches under normal conditions, but the footballs rocketed off players' hands instead.

Skylar Thompson tried to throw a pass rolling to his left during 11-on-11, but the ball slipped out of his hand on the wind-up. Later in practice, Matt Hibner caught a pass, and the ball fell out of his grasp without anyone else touching it (Hibner jumped on the ball to prevent a turnover).

Despite the offense's struggles under damp conditions, Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle didn't seem to mind playing in the rain.

"You're pretty fortunate to actually get this weather during a training camp setting and being able to have to deal with the rain a little bit," Doyle said. "This actually happened to us earlier in OTAs. We practiced outside, and I didn't think we handled it particularly well. I do think that today, they responded positively."