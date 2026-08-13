Practice Report: Lamar Jackson Has One of His Best Practices, 'Growing Every Single Day' in New System

Jackson continues to progress in his first offseason with Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle, who is installing a totally new scheme. Quarterbacks Coach Israel Woolfork shed light on the changes after practice.

"It is growing every single day," Woolfork said of Jackson's comfort level. "He is preparing the right way, asking questions in meetings, taking criticism when he does have negative plays on film, building on the positive, and really just having the next-day mentality — like how can we stack all these days up and get ready for the season opener."

It's not just the plays that change with a new system. The verbiage, motions, cadence, footwork and more are different. Woolfork said they have even switched Jackson from a right-footed quarterback to left-footed.

"It just helps with the timing of the different progressions and different route styles," Woolfork explained.

The Ravens are also trying to cut down on the number of sacks Jackson takes, which climbed to 36 last year (ninth most in the NFL) despite Jackson missing four games. Part of the reason he didn't escape pressure at as high a rate as previous years was because of injuries, but Baltimore's coaches are trying to help in other ways.

"We are setting a depth in the pocket where we want him to be, so that allows the [offensive] tackles to work on their drops and their sets to make sure they know where the launch point is," Woolfork said.

Jackson also showed his speed during Thursday's practice, taking off a couple times and juking defenders for big gains.

"He is aging like fine wine," Woolfork said. "I think he is getting better. I think he is highly motivated this year. I think the people around him — I think what 'Dec' [Doyle] is doing with him in the offense and how we are being multiple — is going to help him be even more explosive."