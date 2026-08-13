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Practice Report: Lamar Jackson Has One of His Best Practices, 'Growing Every Single Day' in New System

Aug 13, 2026 at 04:13 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Lamar Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Head Coach Jesse Minter split Thursday's practice between getting work for the first-teamers and veterans who won't play in Saturday night's preseason opener. The second half was for those who will play.

That split was the only thing that slowed down quarterback Lamar Jackson, as he had one of his best practices of training camp.

Back in 11-on-11 action, wide receiver Rashod Bateman caught a long throw from Jackson and juked cornerback Keyon Martin en route to a house call. Jackson also layered a beautiful pass into a tight sideline window for a big gain to wide receiver Devontez Walker.

Jackson continues to progress in his first offseason with Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle, who is installing a totally new scheme. Quarterbacks Coach Israel Woolfork shed light on the changes after practice.

"It is growing every single day," Woolfork said of Jackson's comfort level. "He is preparing the right way, asking questions in meetings, taking criticism when he does have negative plays on film, building on the positive, and really just having the next-day mentality — like how can we stack all these days up and get ready for the season opener."

It's not just the plays that change with a new system. The verbiage, motions, cadence, footwork and more are different. Woolfork said they have even switched Jackson from a right-footed quarterback to left-footed.

"It just helps with the timing of the different progressions and different route styles," Woolfork explained.

The Ravens are also trying to cut down on the number of sacks Jackson takes, which climbed to 36 last year (ninth most in the NFL) despite Jackson missing four games. Part of the reason he didn't escape pressure at as high a rate as previous years was because of injuries, but Baltimore's coaches are trying to help in other ways.

"We are setting a depth in the pocket where we want him to be, so that allows the [offensive] tackles to work on their drops and their sets to make sure they know where the launch point is," Woolfork said.

Jackson also showed his speed during Thursday's practice, taking off a couple times and juking defenders for big gains.

"He is aging like fine wine," Woolfork said. "I think he is getting better. I think he is highly motivated this year. I think the people around him — I think what 'Dec' [Doyle] is doing with him in the offense and how we are being multiple — is going to help him be even more explosive."

Here are more notes from Thursday's practice:

  • Martin continues to make plays. He got another interception when he stepped in front of wide receiver Chris Moore on a pass from quarterback Tyler Huntley during seven-on-seven drills.
  • On the next play, undrafted rookie safety Silas Walters got a pick when a pass from undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano deflected off wide receiver LaJohntay Wester's outstretched hands. Walters then tipped the ball to himself.
  • Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane didn't have a big play, but his blocking continues to stand out. He did a good job as a frontside blocker on a run by running back Derrick Henry.
  • Inside linebackers Roquan Smtih and Trenton Simpson were flying downhill, both making would-be tackles in the backfield on run plays. Defensive tackle Broderick Washington Jr. as well as safeties Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks also had tackles for loss. Starks was so quick, he basically met running back Justice Hill at the handoff.
  • Wide receiver Zay Flowers (quad contusion) returned to 11-on-11 action and made a nifty toe-dragging catch on the sideline.
  • Kicker Tyler Loop continued his perfect streak, hitting field goals from 27, 33, 38, and 43 yards. His next step will be doing it at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday night.

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