Practice Report: Defense Sets the Standard in Joint Practice Wins

This is Marlon Humphrey's 10th NFL season and he had never seen the Ravens' defense practice as well as it did on Wednesday.

Thursday's joint practice against the Minnesota Vikings wasn't quite as dominant, he said, but it was more of the same – on both sides of the ball.

Now captained by Head Coach Jesse Minter, the Ravens' secondary, stocked with four former first-round picks, made finding the end zone tough for a Vikings wide receiver corps similarly brimming with talent.

Humphrey has offered blunt assessments over the past couple of years that the Ravens haven't lived up to their high defensive standards despite having elite talent. There's still much work to do, but that seems to be changing this offseason, and the progress was underscored over the past two days of joint practices.

"I have just really never been a part of a practice as electric as we had yesterday. It was not bad today, it just was not at the [same] level," Humphrey said.

"All the guys have really just bought in, and I think if we continue to buy in like that and we just work together the way we are working right now, I think that standard that we have kind of been chasing but we've just really lacked, let go ... I think it can definitely be back, and we can be rolling."