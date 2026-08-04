Practice Report: Ja'Kobi Lane Steals the Show Once Again

The Ja'Kobi Lane hype train might be leaving the station soon.

Entering this week, the fourth-round rookie wideout had already shown off his elite length and strong hands. His leaping grab over the middle last week had been the best catch of camp up to that point.

Then came Tuesday's practice, when Lane one-upped himself.

Facing a third-and-long, Lane ran an out-breaking route toward the right sideline and was covered well by Nate Wiggins. As he was falling backward, Lane stuck out his right hand and made a ridiculous one-handed catch.

That wasn't Lane's only highlight from Tuesday's practice. The Ravens went through the same one-on-one drill they did Monday that pitted wide receivers against defensive backs.

Lane made the most of his reps. Facing Marlon Humphrey, Lane shook free after being jammed for a few yards and cut hard to the left, sending Humphrey stumbling to the ground. In the wake of oohs and aahs from the crowd, Lane made an easy catch over the middle.