Practice Report: Physicality Ramps Up on a Hot Sunday Morning

With the Ravens' first preseason contest on the horizon, Head Coach Jesse Minter said he wanted Sunday's practice to look "game-like".

Minter got exactly what he wanted. Like last Thursday, Sunday's practice was padded, lasted almost two-and-a-half-hours, and played on a hot and humid morning.

There weren’t any scuffles like there was on Thursday, but players got a ton of reps — Minter said each of the three units tallied between 32 and 34 snaps in 11-on-11. The first team played at a "thud" tempo (not hitting with full power), but other units popped pads in game-like fashion.

Arguably the best example of the heightened physicality came from running back Adam Randall, a hard runner who's barreled and bashed through defenders during recent practices. On a run to the left side, defensive lineman Aaron Graves hit Randall in the backfield, but Randall bounced off Graves, reversed field, and rumbled up the right sideline for a chunk gain.

"Maybe in a 'thud' tempo, that play is blown dead," Minter said, "and now that we're tackling, you run through an arm tackle, which you love to see."

Elsewhere, the Ravens endured challenges, especially on offense, in the lead-up to Saturday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.