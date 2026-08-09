 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Practice Report: Physicality Ramps Up on a Hot Sunday Morning

Aug 09, 2026 at 03:17 PM
Author Image
Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

RB Adam Randall (left) and S Keondre Jackson (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Adam Randall (left) and S Keondre Jackson (right)

With the Ravens' first preseason contest on the horizon, Head Coach Jesse Minter said he wanted Sunday's practice to look "game-like".

Minter got exactly what he wanted. Like last Thursday, Sunday's practice was padded, lasted almost two-and-a-half-hours, and played on a hot and humid morning.

There weren’t any scuffles like there was on Thursday, but players got a ton of reps — Minter said each of the three units tallied between 32 and 34 snaps in 11-on-11. The first team played at a "thud" tempo (not hitting with full power), but other units popped pads in game-like fashion.

Arguably the best example of the heightened physicality came from running back Adam Randall, a hard runner who's barreled and bashed through defenders during recent practices. On a run to the left side, defensive lineman Aaron Graves hit Randall in the backfield, but Randall bounced off Graves, reversed field, and rumbled up the right sideline for a chunk gain.

"Maybe in a 'thud' tempo, that play is blown dead," Minter said, "and now that we're tackling, you run through an arm tackle, which you love to see."

Elsewhere, the Ravens endured challenges, especially on offense, in the lead-up to Saturday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here are other notes from Sunday's practice.

  • The offense was flagged for too many false start penalties. Minter said Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle mixed up cadences, which can contribute to the mistimed jumps. "You want to be able to use that as an advantage, as a weapon," Minter said. "I think it's a great message of just the focus and the details that's required for that to become a real weapon and not something that puts you behind the chains like it did a few times today."
  • In general, each offensive unit struggled finding a rhythm, and the false starts that caused some unconverted third-and-longs had a lot to do with that. The Ravens' defense also generated a couple of turnovers: outside linebacker Adisa Isaac recovered a fumble by wide receiver Devontez Walker, while safety Keondre Jackson intercepted quarterback Tyler Huntley late in practice, continuing what's been a strong offseason for the second-year player out of Illinois State.
  • Running back Derrick Henry did have open running lanes and hit them hard for a handful of chunk gains on the ground.
  • One byproduct of the Ravens' struggles on offense was kicker Tyler Loop getting plenty of opportunities, and he made the most of them by going 7-for-7 on field goals, three of which were from at least 50 yards.
  • Wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane had yet another exceptional day. He made a tough two-handed catch over the middle when he worked back to catch the ball when facing tight coverage by cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Moments after that, Lane made a sprawling catch toward the left sideline for another first down. He also drew a pass interference on Humphrey while running a vertical route down the left sideline later in practice.
  • Cornerback Chandler Rivers had a solid day of practice. He made a tackle for loss on a halfback toss to Randall and almost had a leaping pass breakup behind the line of scrimmage on a screen pass to wide receiver Elijah Sarratt.
  • Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester blazed past inside linebacker Dominic DeLuca, and Huntley hit Wester for a wide-open touchdown in the red zone.
  • Earlier in practice, Huntley extended a play by rolling to his right and connected with Walker on a deep pass down the right sideline.
  • Defensive lineman Calais Campbell returned to 11-on-11 practice. He was excused from Saturday's session, as he was in Canton, Ohio, for former teammate Larry Fitzgerald's Hall of Fame induction.
  • Quarterback Joe Fagnano took third-team snaps, as quarterback Skylar Thompon was dealing with "something small," according to Minter. Fagnano's best highlight came on a touchdown pass to wide receiver Octavian Smith Jr. in the red zone.

The Ravens have an off day on Monday before returning to practice on Tuesday morning.

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Practice Report: Ravens' Offense Has Up and Down Day

Ja'Kobi Lane added to his training camp highlight reel, while the offense struggled with penalties at times.

news

Practice Report: Inside the Longest, Hottest, and Chippiest Practice of Training Camp

Tavius Robinson and Carson Vinson got into a scuffle, while the defense had another productive day.

news

Practice Report: Ravens Play Through the Rain

The wet conditions caused a few drops and fumbles, but the offense still had some highlights at Wednesday's practice.

news

Practice Report: Ja'Kobi Lane Steals the Show Once Again

The 6-foot-4 rookie made a spectacular one-handed catch, while the defense came away with several takeaways.

news

Practice Report: Defense Wins the Day, but Minter Not Concerned About Offense

Calais Campbell and John Jenkins returned to practice, while a pair of rookie pass catchers continued to produce.

news

Practice Report: Tyler Loop's Leg Allows Teammates to Avoid Push-Ups

Some veterans got the day off, while Keyon Martin continues to impress.

news

Practice Report: Ravens Defense Stands Tall in Red Zone Drills

Nate Wiggins, Keyon Martin and Trey Hendrickson rose to the occasion in Friday's extended red zone drills.

news

Practice Report: Ja'Kobi Lane, Rookie Pass Catchers Shine on Day 2

Rookie tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas had strong days. Devontez Walker took one to the house. The defense got its first interceptions of training camp.

news

Practice Report: Ravens Offense Starts Training Camp Hot

Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers and the Ravens' passing attack came out swinging in the first training camp practice.

news

Practice Report: Defensive Backs Tally Strong Performance on Day 2 of Minicamp

Tyler Loop was perfect on the afternoon, while Lamar Jackson and Skylar Thompson impressed with some nice throws.

news

Practice Report: Zion Young, Mike Green Lead Ramped-Up Pass Rush

Safety Keondre Jackson had one interception and nearly got a second. LaJohntay Wester pops with two long catches. Undrafted rookies shine on defense.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising