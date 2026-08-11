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Practice Report: Defensive Backs Step Up After Nate Wiggins Exits

Aug 11, 2026 at 03:46 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

CB Marlon Humphrey
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey

Part of that confidence stemmed from what he saw rest of the day after Wiggins went down early in the practice, which lasted over two hours.

"However it shakes out, I feel good about the secondary," Minter said.

Here are notes from Tuesday's practice:

  • Veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey had one of his best practices yet with a pass breakup against tight end Mark Andrews and an interception in the back of the end zone during a partial-speed red-zone drill.
  • Fellow cornerback T.J. Tampa, who has been one of the standouts of training camp so far, had a "sack" and broke up a pass. Wide receiver Devontez Walker did slip by a Tampa "tackle" attempt on the sideline for a long gain.
  • Cornerback Bilhal Kone nearly intercepted a Lamar Jackson pass intended for Walker, blanketed a receiver during one-on-one drills, and shared a sack with outside linebacker Adisa Isaac.
  • Rookie cornerback Chandler Rivers notched a sack on Jackson. He also broke up an end zone fade intended for fellow rookie Elijah Sarratt at the end of practice. Sarratt initially caught the pass, but the 5-foot-10 Rivers fought through the catch point to knock it loose.
  • Second-year safety Keondre Jackson also won his red-zone one-on-one rep against rookie tight end Josh Cuevas. It was an up-and-down day for Cuevas, who may have caught more passes than anyone but also had a couple of drops.
  • Kicker Tyler Loop stayed hot, going 7-for-7 on his live field goal attempts from 34, 35, 39, 39, 41, 42, and 47 yards. It's the third straight day that Loop hasn't missed.
  • Walker had perhaps the best day of anyone on the offensive side. He also rose up to catch a laser from Jackson on a slant in the red zone.
  • Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson made the catch of the day with a diving touchdown grab.
  • Defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles returned to the field after being sidelined and was almost too quick on one snap when he nearly took the hand-off from Jackson himself. Peebles also batted down a pass later in practice.

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