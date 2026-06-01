Baltimore Colts Hall of Famer Raymond Berry Passes Away

Berry had a 13-year career that included 631 receptions for 9,275 yards and 68 touchdowns in 154 regular-season games. In his All-Pro 1960 season, Berry posted a career-high 1,298 yards on 74 receptions with 10 touchdowns.

Berry elevated the game with his crafty route-running that made him a favorite target for Johnny Unitas. Berry had 88 moves to shake defensive backs, and he worked relentlessly to perfect them.

"People said Raymond Berry was not blessed with the size or speed of other receivers in the National Football League, but no one worked harder to refine his skills and master his craft," said Jim Porter, the Hall of Fame's president & CEO.

"The chemistry he developed with quarterback Johnny Unitas through hours of route-running thousands of repetitions in practice created a dynamic tandem that thought with one mind on game days. Together they helped the Colts win consecutive titles in the late 1950s, including the classic 1958 NFL Championship Game that served as a springboard for professional football becoming this country's most popular sport.

"On top of that, there was no finer gentleman – a person who remained humble and grounded when others sought to thrust stardom upon him."

In the famous 1958 NFL Championship Game dubbed "The Greatest Game Ever Played," Berry caught 12 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown in the 23-17 overtime victory over the New York Giants. The 12 catches stood as an NFL Championship Game record until Super Bowl XLVIII, following the 2013 season.

Three of Berry's grabs, covering 62 yards, came on consecutive plays in the Colts' last-minute drive in regulation that produced the tying field goal. In overtime, he made two catches for 33 yards, setting up teammate Alan Ameche's game-winning 1-yard run.