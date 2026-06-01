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Baltimore Colts Hall of Famer Raymond Berry Passes Away

Jun 01, 2026 at 10:27 AM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

(AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)
(AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)

Legendary Baltimore Colts wide receiver Raymond Berry sadly passed away last week, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday morning.

Berry was 93 years old and passed in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to his family.

A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 1973, Berry was elected in his first year of eligibility. Originally a 20th-round pick in the 1954 NFL Draft, he overcame the odds to become a two-time champion and Baltimore fan favorite.

"Raymond Berry is a football icon," the Ravens said in a team statement. "As one of the greatest wide receivers in league history, he routinely thrilled fans with his clutch playmaking, precise approach and unmatched work ethic. His impact on Baltimore sports and the NFL will endure forever. We send our deepest condolences to Raymond's family and friends - and to the countless fans who were inspired by his remarkable journey."

Berry had a 13-year career that included 631 receptions for 9,275 yards and 68 touchdowns in 154 regular-season games. In his All-Pro 1960 season, Berry posted a career-high 1,298 yards on 74 receptions with 10 touchdowns.

Berry elevated the game with his crafty route-running that made him a favorite target for Johnny Unitas. Berry had 88 moves to shake defensive backs, and he worked relentlessly to perfect them.

"People said Raymond Berry was not blessed with the size or speed of other receivers in the National Football League, but no one worked harder to refine his skills and master his craft," said Jim Porter, the Hall of Fame's president & CEO.

"The chemistry he developed with quarterback Johnny Unitas through hours of route-running thousands of repetitions in practice created a dynamic tandem that thought with one mind on game days. Together they helped the Colts win consecutive titles in the late 1950s, including the classic 1958 NFL Championship Game that served as a springboard for professional football becoming this country's most popular sport.

"On top of that, there was no finer gentleman – a person who remained humble and grounded when others sought to thrust stardom upon him."

In the famous 1958 NFL Championship Game dubbed "The Greatest Game Ever Played," Berry caught 12 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown in the 23-17 overtime victory over the New York Giants. The 12 catches stood as an NFL Championship Game record until Super Bowl XLVIII, following the 2013 season.

Three of Berry's grabs, covering 62 yards, came on consecutive plays in the Colts' last-minute drive in regulation that produced the tying field goal. In overtime, he made two catches for 33 yards, setting up teammate Alan Ameche's game-winning 1-yard run.

Berry was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1950s, the AFL-NFL 1960-1984 All-Star Team, the NFL's 75th Anniversary All-Time Team and the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

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