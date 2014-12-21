Right Tackle Rick Wagner Leaves With Foot Injury





A rough day for Baltimore's offense got even worse in the third quarter when starting right tackle Rick Wagner was forced out of the game with a foot injury.

Wagner was carted to the locker room and missed the rest of the game against the Houston Texans. Left tackle Eugene Monroe then left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return.

The exact nature of their injuries was not immediately announced after the game, and Head Coach John Harbaugh did not provide an update on their status for next week.

"There's nothing I want to share right now," Harbaugh said. "We'll just see how those guys come out of it and see where we're at."

Wagner's injury left the Ravens short-handed against a dominant Texans front, which includes expected Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt.

Undrafted rookie tackle James Hurst replaced Wagner in the lineup. Hurst drew the difficult assignment of trying to block Watt, and he was quickly flagged for a holding call after entering the game.

Once Monroe left the game, the Ravens had to scramble up front. Hurst took over at left tackle and Marshal Yanda moved to right tackle. Rookie John Urschel then took Yanda's spot at right guard.

The offensive line overall had a tough outing against Houston. The unit was unable to open holes in the running game and struggled to keep the Texans away from quarterback Joe Flacco.