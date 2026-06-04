Late for Work: Ravens' Offseason Moves Have Turned Pass Rush Into a Strength

Pundit Says Ravens' Offseason Moves Have Transformed Pass Rush Into a Strength

After the Ravens uncharacteristically struggled to get to the quarterback last year, improving the pass rush was a top priority for them this offseason.

The Ravens aggressively addressed the issue in free agency and the draft, and Baltimore's sack attack appears poised to bounce back.

NFL.com’s Matt Okada included the Ravens among seven teams who made the necessary moves to turn a weakness into a strength.

"Baltimore attacked the problem head-on this offseason," Okada wrote. "General Manager Eric DeCosta added 10 Pro Bowls of pass rusher between Trey Hendrickson and Calais Campbell, then drafted Zion Young 45th overall. With an elite 18.6% pressure rate and 74.5 sacks over the last six years, Hendrickson could probably turn this unit around single-handedly. Add in the other notables, and the Baltimore pass rush could shift from a weakness to a strength – and maybe even catapult the Ravens to the Super Bowl."

FOX Sports’ Greg Auman ranked the Ravens signing Hendrickson as the second-biggest move of the offseason, surpassed only by the Los Angeles Rams acquiring edge rusher Myles Garrett in a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns.

"One of the biggest moves of the 2026 offseason was ultimately one that wasn't made. It was a blockbuster deal, with Maxx Crosby finally leaving Las Vegas and going to Baltimore for two first-round picks, only to have the Ravens void the deal due to concerns over his surgically repaired knee," Auman wrote. "The Ravens were able to successfully pivot the morning after they ripped up the Crosby trade. They signed edge rusher Trey Hendrickson from the Bengals, essentially getting an elite pass-rusher without having to surrender any draft picks.

"Can Hendrickson help get quarterback Lamar Jackson to the deep playoff run they've largely lacked in Baltimore? If so, we'll be talking about the deal that wasn't and how the Ravens still got what they needed on defense."

While Hendrickson is a force coming off the edge, the ageless Campbell is also force on the interior. Defensive tackle Travis Jones has developed into an impact player, and if defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike returns from a serious neck injury, the Ravens could have one of the best defensive lines in the league.

The Ravens are also excited about the potential of young outside linebackers in Young and Mike Green. Green flashed as a rookie last season, and both he and Young have stood out at OTAs.

The hiring of Head Coach Jesse Minter inspires optimism for the pass rush as well.