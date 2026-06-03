Late for Work: Kyle Hamilton Predicted to Win Defensive Player of the Year

Ravens Among Teams Under Most Pressure in 2026

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm identified nine teams under pressure in 2026 and ranked them from most to least pressure. The Ravens came in at No. 5.

"The assumption is that Baltimore will remain competitive with Jackson back and new Head Coach Jesse Minter taking over," Edholm wrote. "Minter's two-year run as Chargers defensive coordinator certainly paints him as a promising hire and a talented coach. The roster appears to be in good shape overall, and many expect the Ravens to be favorites in the AFC North again.

"Minter's specialty is defense, and his Year 1 task will be to improve an underachieving unit. The talent is there, and the addition of Trey Hendrickson could light a fire under the pass-rush group, but we're still waiting for a clearer picture on the health of Nnamdi Madubuike. The secondary features four former first-round picks, but Baltimore allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL last season and didn't make enough plays on the ball."

Edholm said the Ravens have questions on offense as well.

"Jackson still has something to prove coming off an uneven season," Edholm wrote. "Furthermore, he's on his third offensive coordinator (30-year-old Declan Doyle) in five seasons, and it's not clear who Jackson's starting center will be after the Ravens lost Tyler Linderbaum. Derrick Henry will turn 33 in Week 17, and he's had four straight 300-touch seasons. Two of Jackson's top four receivers could be rookies, too.

"It will not be shocking if the Ravens rebound quickly under Minter, but there's a lot of pressure -- and plenty to sort out -- for the first-year head coach."