While Challenging, Players Are Loving the Offense Declan Doyle Is Installing

At this point during the third week of OTAs, Doyle anticipates bumps in the road as players learn a new system. After intense studying in the classroom, players are taking what they've learned onto the field, but they're still doing a lot of thinking while running plays.

The way Doyle talked about cadence and pre-snap penalties showed his attention to detail. While saying it's an important weapon to have and practice, which will lead to pre-snap fouls this summer, he said that "needs to disappear" and is "unacceptable on any snap" by the time the regular season begins.

When things don't work, Flowers likes the way Doyle makes corrections. He is the NFL's youngest offensive coordinator at age 30, and Flowers believes Doyle's youth helps him connect with players.

"It's easier to relate to him because we can just talk," Flowers said. "We can talk like we are friends and what he expects of me and what he expects of us. Instead of having somebody just demanding something, demanding something; he is going to let you know what he expects of you.