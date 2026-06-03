 Skip to main content
Advertising

While Challenging, Players Are Loving the Offense Declan Doyle Is Installing

Jun 03, 2026 at 09:48 AM
Author Image
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle (left) and QB Lamar Jackson (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle (left) and QB Lamar Jackson (right)

Instead of slowly wading into a new offensive system, the Ravens are diving into deep waters quickly.

"We're giving these guys a lot intentionally, really trying to see what they can handle," first-year Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle said following Tuesday's OTA practice. "It's something that I picked up in my time at previous spots.

"We could kind of take it easy and not stress these guys, and it would be a lot simpler. I think growth happens on the other side of stress, so we need to stress them."

The players are embracing Doyle's bold approach. The Ravens had the NFL's No. 1 offense in 2024, but in 2025 they dropped to 16th in total offense and missed the playoffs. With a talented attack led by Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, the Ravens believe they can have an elite offense again, and they want Doyle to help them get there.

Flowers loves that Doyle is challenging players to learn quickly. Flowers called Doyle a "genius" and he's expecting his players to keep up.

"He has stuff that I've never seen – plays and routes and stuff to help you get open," Flowers said. "He teaches you in a certain way where you remember the plays where there's not too much stress on you. But he gives you a lot, and he talks fast, too. I'm like, 'Hey, Coach, chill, chill.' He is a genius, though. I love it. We've been loving it so far."

At this point during the third week of OTAs, Doyle anticipates bumps in the road as players learn a new system. After intense studying in the classroom, players are taking what they've learned onto the field, but they're still doing a lot of thinking while running plays.

The way Doyle talked about cadence and pre-snap penalties showed his attention to detail. While saying it's an important weapon to have and practice, which will lead to pre-snap fouls this summer, he said that "needs to disappear" and is "unacceptable on any snap" by the time the regular season begins.

When things don't work, Flowers likes the way Doyle makes corrections. He is the NFL's youngest offensive coordinator at age 30, and Flowers believes Doyle's youth helps him connect with players.

"It's easier to relate to him because we can just talk," Flowers said. "We can talk like we are friends and what he expects of me and what he expects of us. Instead of having somebody just demanding something, demanding something; he is going to let you know what he expects of you.

"He has the same mentality as us. He isn't playing, but he is a dawg. You just get that vibe from him. He is ready to dial it up. He wants the offense to be the best offense in the league, and that's how he coaches it."

Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver is also impressed by Doyle's acumen, saying that he's "like a human computer." Doyle did not call plays in 2025 as the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator, but he played an integral role in helping to design an offense under Bears head coach and play caller Ben Johnson that was explosive and complex.

Some of those Johnson's elements will likely be part of Baltimore's attack, but Doyle is adjusting his approach to the Ravens' personnel. Organized Team Activities and next week's mandatory minicamp will provide Doyle with even more ideas before the Ravens begin training camp in July.

"When he starts spitting out offensive information and plays from his past, it's like he has this Rolodex of plays in his head," Weaver said. "He's almost like he has a photographic memory. So, I look forward to all the things that he's going to do with our offense."

As he builds the playbook, Doyle said his thought process is helped greatly by Head Coach Jesse Minter, the team's new defensive play caller. Going against Minter's unit in practice is a challenge that has raised the bar, and Doyle wants the offense to rise to that challenge. So far, he likes what he sees.

"Obviously, from playing against Jesse and then knowing guys from his tree, I have an immense amount of respect for this defense for what they've done," Doyle said. "Iron sharpens iron.

"Our job every day is to be able to bring that same juice and energy and be able to stress them on their side of the ball. Being able to call it and do things like that in an OTA setting, I can't imagine a better way to practice doing it in real time against a better defense. They're the best defense in football, and we're aiming to be the best offense in football."

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Have More Creative Offensive Packages?

How will the Ravens adjust without Myles Garrett in the AFC North? Why didn't the Ravens trade for Garrett?

news

Late for Work: Kyle Hamilton Predicted to Win Defensive Player of the Year

How will Drake London's new deal affect Zay Flowers' next contract? Ravens-Rams is projected as the second-most likely Super Bowl matchup. The Ravens are snubbed in a pundit's ranking of the top five AFC teams. The Ravens are among the teams under the most pressure in 2026.

news

Zay Flowers Traded His Lucky Cleats to a Kid for Candy

The way to Zay Flowers' heart is with Sour Patch Kids.

news

News & Notes: Declan Doyle Still Deciding Where to Call Plays

Zay Flowers shares an update on contract extension talks, while a pair of Ravens texted each other after Myles Garrett was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Practice Report: Zion Young, Mike Green Lead Ramped-Up Pass Rush

Safety Keondre Jackson had one interception and nearly got a second. LaJohntay Wester pops with two long catches. Undrafted rookies shine on defense.

news

Aeneas Peebles Is Out to Make Sure Last Year Doesn't Happen Again

After a rookie season with sparse playing time, Aeneas Peebles is hoping to become a bigger part of the Ravens' defensive line rotation.

news

Late for Work: Looking at Blockbuster Myles Garrett, A.J. Brown Trades From Ravens' Perspective

A pundit speculates on a timeline for Lamar Jackson's contract extension. The Ravens are tabbed as the most-likely non-playoff team from 2025 to get back in. Four Ravens are among the 100 most important players for the 2026 season.

news

Around the AFC North: Browns Trade Myles Garrett to Rams in Blockbuster Deal

The Ravens will no longer be facing the future Hall of Famer twice a year. Patrick Queen talks about a contract extension. Bengals looking for breakout from Shemar Stewart.

news

Baltimore Colts Hall of Famer Raymond Berry Passes Away

Two-time champion wide receiver Raymond Berry elevated NFL route-running with a relentless work ethic.

news

Late for Work: Chris Simms Shuts Down Mike Florio's Questioning of Lamar Jackson's Effectiveness as He Ages

A pundit predicts the Ravens will be the last undefeated team this season. Three Ravens are ranked the 2022 draft class' best player at their positions. Malaki Starks and Elijah Sarratt say 'it's been great' working with Jesse Minter and his staff. Baltimore plays in two of the top revenge games of 2026.

news

50 Words or Less: Trey Hendrickson Investment Is Paying Early Dividends

Lamar Jackson's relationships with Jesse Minter and Declan Doyle are off to a great start. Plus, three players who made the most of OTA absences.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising