Ravens Feel Mike Green Is Close to a Double-Digit Sack Season

"It's a little bit more attacking rather than containing," Green said. "I feel like a lot last year was a little bit more containing, a little bit more conservative. But I think now, it's like, 'Go you attack the quarterback, do your best moves.' So I feel like that can bring a lot of more things to the table, especially when you've got these great pass rushers in the room."

Beyond Green, the Ravens have plenty of talent at outside linebacker. They spent big in free agency on veteran Trey Hendrickson, used a second-round pick on Zion Young, and have Tavius Robinson returning from a career year. It's a talented and complementary group that should stress offensive lines on the interior and on the edges.

Green said Hendrickson has been coaching him up and "really helps me elevate my game a lot."

"Trey, he's a great player. He's a great person overall. I feel like he brings so much value to this to this defense that a lot of people probably don't really realize, besides the sacks," Green said.