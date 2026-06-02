Late for Work: Looking at Blockbuster Myles Garrett, A.J. Brown Trades From Ravens' Perspective

Looking at Blockbuster Myles Garrett, A.J. Brown Trades From Ravens' Perspective
Two blockbuster trades sent shockwaves around the NFL on Monday.
The New England Patriots acquiring wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles had been expected for some time. But the Cleveland Browns sending two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick was a stunner.
Both deals will affect the Ravens, but the Garrett trade has the most direct impact.
The good news for the Ravens regarding the latter is that they won't face the game-wrecking Garrett two times a season anymore. They won't see him at all this season – unless the Ravens and Rams meet in the Super Bowl.
Speaking of which, the Rams, who already were the Super Bowl favorite, widened the gap between themselves and other top contenders in the betting odds.
The Rams, who added Garrett to a star-studded squad led by reigning NFL MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford, are +600 to win the Super Bowl, per DraftKings. The Ravens and Buffalo Bills are next at +1000.
"Being the way-too-early Super Bowl betting favorite doesn't guarantee results for the Rams, of course," The Baltimore Sun’s Bennett Conlin wrote. "The Ravens learned that the hard way last season, starting the year as the Super Bowl favorite and ending the season 8-9 with no postseason appearance."
While Lamar Jackson and every other AFC North quarterback are surely sleeping better knowing Garrett is out of the division, the Browns undeniably took a major step forward in their rebuilding effort.
Not only did the Browns gain significant draft capital, but they also added a rising star in Verse, who's just 25 years old. Only Micah Parsons and Garrett have more pressures than Verse's 99 since he entered the league in 2024.
"I would not be too excited about this trade if I was another team in the AFC North, because Jared Verse through two seasons has been a really accomplished pass rusher," Ravens in 5’s Gordon McGuinness said. "The Browns still have his rookie contract; he's young enough that there still is room for him to grow."
As for the Brown trade, the Ravens were at one time named the team most likely to land Brown. Instead, he went from the NFC to the defending AFC champion.
The Patriots landed a major weapon for quarterback Drake Maye in the three-time All-Pro. On paper, New England looks stronger than last year's team that went 14-3 and made it to the Super Bowl.
"This means the Ravens' road back to the playoffs, and ultimately their road to the Super Bowl, will get even tougher," Ebony Bird’s Connor Burke wrote. "Even though the Ravens don't play the Patriots in the regular season, if they make a return to the playoffs as many expect, they'll likely have to deal with them."
Pundit Speculates on Timeline for Lamar Jackson Contract Extension
Jackson and General Manager Eric DeCosta are widely known for keeping their talks about a contract extension private, but the sparse public comments they have made are positive.
Jackson spoke highly of new Head Coach Jesse Minter and Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle last week and said he "absolutely" wants to be with the Ravens long term. A few weeks prior, DeCosta said he's "confident Lamar will be here."
Until a deal is done, however, speculation about Jackson's future will remain a hot topic. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler offered some insight as to why an extension has yet to be agreed upon.
"Baltimore wants to extend Jackson, a free agent in 2028. No major progress has been made yet, and some around the league wonder whether Jackson wants to wait until next offseason to up his value," Fowler wrote. "The quarterback market could move during the 2027 offseason, with Drake Maye, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels eligible for new deals."
Jackson's salary cap number jumps to $84.34 million next year after the Ravens restructured his contract in March to create salary cap space.
Ravens Ranked Most Likely Non-Playoff Team to Get Back In
The Ravens are on a list they are unaccustomed to being on: one of the 18 teams that didn't make the playoffs the season prior.
FOX Sports’ Greg Auman ranked those teams based on their chances of making it to the postseason this year. The Ravens were No. 1.
"Last year's Ravens opened 1-5 amid a ton of injuries and couldn't dig themselves out of that hole, costing Head Coach John Harbaugh his job," Auman wrote. "Getting defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike back [would be] huge for the defense, and edge rusher Trey Hendrickson doesn't hurt either. They close with four straight division games, including both Steelers games, so the AFC North will be decided in that stretch, as the Ravens have the ninth-easiest schedule this year."
NFL.com’s Brooke Cersosimo also sees the Ravens bouncing back. She named them the buzz-generating team she believes in the most this season.
"This offseason brought about major change with a new head coach in Jesse Minter, whose presence the franchise quarterback called 'a breath of fresh air,'" Cersosimo wrote. "Baltimore also filled key holes in free agency (edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, guard John Simpson) and the draft (guard Vega Ioane, edge rusher Zion Young). I like the roster moves, but ultimately, I believe it's the change at the top that will rejuvenate this group to produce positive results."
Four Ravens Among 100 Most Important Players for 2026 Season
CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles named the 100 most important players for the 2026 season. Here are the Ravens who made the list (in alphabetical order):
S Kyle Hamilton
"Hamilton is a unicorn who registered significant snaps as a box safety, free safety, slot corner and along the defensive line in 2025. His versatility has been paramount to everything the Ravens do, and expect that to continue with the arrival of new coach Jesse Minter. Hamilton has been an All-Pro each of the last three years."
Hendrickson
"Hendrickson's roundabout road to Baltimore included contract frustrations with the Bengals and the Ravens nixing a Maxx Crosby trade. The Ravens had an anemic pass rush in 2025. Hendrickson was the NFL's sack leader in 2024 but missed most of 2025. He's 31. How much is left in the tank?"
RB Derrick Henry
"Billed as an ageless wonder, Henry still chugged his way to 1,595 rushing yards in 2025, though his tackle avoidance number was the worst of his career, and he coughed up four fumbles. He admitted it was a frustrating year. With a healthy Lamar Jackson, Henry should face fewer stacked boxes and continue to produce big numbers, even at 32."
Jackson
"Jackson battled a bevy of injuries in 2025, ultimately playing in 13 games. Many of his numbers were down, and his sack numbers were way up. Jackson has a new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle, who figures to bring some of Ben Johnson's tendencies to Baltimore. He also has a pair of big, physical rookie wide receivers in Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, as well as first-round rookie guard Vega Ioane."