Late for Work: Looking at Blockbuster Myles Garrett, A.J. Brown Trades From Ravens' Perspective

The good news for the Ravens regarding the latter is that they won't face the game-wrecking Garrett two times a season anymore. They won't see him at all this season – unless the Ravens and Rams meet in the Super Bowl.

Speaking of which, the Rams, who already were the Super Bowl favorite, widened the gap between themselves and other top contenders in the betting odds.

The Rams, who added Garrett to a star-studded squad led by reigning NFL MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford, are +600 to win the Super Bowl, per DraftKings. The Ravens and Buffalo Bills are next at +1000.

"Being the way-too-early Super Bowl betting favorite doesn't guarantee results for the Rams, of course," The Baltimore Sun’s Bennett Conlin wrote. "The Ravens learned that the hard way last season, starting the year as the Super Bowl favorite and ending the season 8-9 with no postseason appearance."

While Lamar Jackson and every other AFC North quarterback are surely sleeping better knowing Garrett is out of the division, the Browns undeniably took a major step forward in their rebuilding effort.

Not only did the Browns gain significant draft capital, but they also added a rising star in Verse, who's just 25 years old. Only Micah Parsons and Garrett have more pressures than Verse's 99 since he entered the league in 2024.